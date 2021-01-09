Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 9, 2021

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

  1. 96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit
  2. Alaska Native artist shares story behind stamp
  3. Use of force: Capitol vs. Standing Rock
  4. Indian Country Today’s top 20 stories of 2020
  5. Tribes sue to stop relocation of rare documents
  6. Indigenous Congress members condemn violence
  7. Georgene Louis: Continuing Deb Haaland's momentum
  8. Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
  9. McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails
  10. Violence in the 'citadel of democracy'

Top 5 Archives

  1. The Amazon’s Pirahã People’s Secret to Happiness: Never Talk of Past or Future
  2. Returning an Olympic win to Jim Thorpe
  3. The Traumatic True History and Name List of the Dakota 38
  4. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  5. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came

Use of force: Capitol vs. Standing Rock

Critics across social media point out the juxtaposition between the violent mob at the U.S. Capitol and peaceful Standing Rock water defenders

Dalton Walker

Capitol's double standard: 2014 Lakota song

Greg Grey Cloud, Lakota, was arrested at the Capitol in 2014 after singing a traditional song of peace

Dalton Walker

Indigenous Congress members condemn violence

Updated: All six were in the Capitol but confirmed they were unharmed

Aliyah Chavez

Arctic oil, gas lease sales get cool reception

'This fight is not over'

Joaqlin Estus

Lisa Murkowski: 'I want him to resign'

Trump 'needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don’t think he’s capable of doing a good thing'

Anchorage Daily News

Indigenous lawmakers call for Trump impeachment

Two Democratic Congress members join colleagues in both parties to urge President Donald Trump’s ouster

Aliyah Chavez

Trump finally faces reality — amid talk of ouster

Updated: The president says his 'focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power'

The Associated Press

Arizona hate crimes bounced back in 2019; experts fear a surge in 2020

Crimes motivated by race, ethnicity, and ancestry continued to make up the bulk of hate crimes in Arizona in 2019

Cronkite News

Congress rejects challenges to Biden Arizona win

The move guarantees the election result will stand

The Associated Press

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Updated: The occupiers forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory

The Associated Press

