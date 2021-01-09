Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 9, 2021
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- 96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit
- Alaska Native artist shares story behind stamp
- Use of force: Capitol vs. Standing Rock
- Indian Country Today’s top 20 stories of 2020
- Tribes sue to stop relocation of rare documents
- Indigenous Congress members condemn violence
- Georgene Louis: Continuing Deb Haaland's momentum
- Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
- McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails
- Violence in the 'citadel of democracy'
Top 5 Archives
- The Amazon’s Pirahã People’s Secret to Happiness: Never Talk of Past or Future
- Returning an Olympic win to Jim Thorpe
- The Traumatic True History and Name List of the Dakota 38
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
