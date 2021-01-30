Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 30, 2021

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Navajo woman chosen to head US Indian Energy
  2. The first Indigenous Caldecott Medal winner
  3. Joe Biden halts drilling in Arctic refuge
  4. The bison have returned
  5. Joe Biden: ‘Tribal sovereignty will be a cornerstone’
  6. Lakota lawyer to lead Agriculture tribal relations
  7. Candidate says rethink Seattle. Indigenously.
  8. 96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit
  9. Lakota woman among Trump’s clemency action
  10. Young Diné COVID survivor full of ‘I love yous’

ICT Newscasts

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

More Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?

Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.

You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828

ICT Phone Logo

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Navajo woman chosen to head US Indian Energy

‘As the original caretakers of this land … tribes can lead the way’

Joaqlin Estus

by

AmeBible

Study: 75 percent of Natives would get vaccinated

‘Most … for the health of their community’

Joaqlin Estus

by

KnowledgeableNative

Oklahoma tribes step up to protect their own

Many tribal nations began implementing COVID-19 measures before the state; now they’re tackling vaccinations

Gaylord News

Hoop is where the heart is

Popular dance competition goes virtual this year

Dalton Walker

Columbus what? Kansas lawmakers seek new holiday

Native legislators are pressing for the state to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Kolby KickingWoman

Seeking protection, justice: Sexual assault in Northwest Alaska

‘Do I feel safe in this community? No’

KNOM Radio

Young Diné COVID survivor full of ‘I love yous’

Updated: 4-year-old Stella faces big challenges ahead, but that didn't stop her from winning over the hearts of caretakers at an Albuquerque hospital

Aliyah Chavez

Pueblo sues feds over hospital service

Updated: 'The toll of my community has been overwhelming'

Dalton Walker

Indigenous education funding at stake in New Mexico legislature

The most contentious questions are how much to spend on Indigenous education programs, who will control the funding and what specific needs will be targeted

The Associated Press

Ex-Mashpee Wampanoag chairman fights charges

Cedric Cromwell has filed a motion to dismiss bribery and extortion counts related to the tribe’s planned casino

Kolby KickingWoman

by

nicpizza