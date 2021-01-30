Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 30, 2021
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Navajo woman chosen to head US Indian Energy
- The first Indigenous Caldecott Medal winner
- Joe Biden halts drilling in Arctic refuge
- The bison have returned
- Joe Biden: ‘Tribal sovereignty will be a cornerstone’
- Lakota lawyer to lead Agriculture tribal relations
- Candidate says rethink Seattle. Indigenously.
- 96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit
- Lakota woman among Trump’s clemency action
- Young Diné COVID survivor full of ‘I love yous’
ICT Newscasts
Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.
Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.