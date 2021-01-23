Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 23, 2021

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

  1. Indigenous candidates taking oath in style
  2. The bison have returned
  3. Quechan singers, land acknowledgment kick off inauguration events
  4. ‘Parade Across America’ has Indigenous touch
  5. Law extends tribes’ COVID relief deadline, adds funds
  6. Women Warriors, Nathan Apodaca join inaugural parade
  7. Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan
  8. Tribes reclaiming lands ‘actually happening’
  9. 96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit
  10. Conspiracy theories threaten Native sacred sites

Top 5 Archives

  1. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
  4. What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
  5. Two Spirits, One Heart, Five Genders

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

Joe Biden halts drilling in Arctic refuge

'Thank you, for your ‘commitment to protecting sacred lands and the Gwich’in’s way of life’'

Joaqlin Estus

Damnjoe

WATCH: Australia's National Indigenous Television hosts 'Sunrise Ceremony'

‘January 26 continues to be a time of reflection and healing for our communities’

Indian Country Today

Lakota lawyer to lead Agriculture tribal relations

Heather Dawn Thompson will report directly to the department secretary

Stewart Huntington

Candidate says rethink Seattle. Indigenously.

Colleen Echohawk, affordable housing and non-profit leader, announces candidacy for mayor of Seattle

Richard Walker

Boarding school stories still echo

'The boarding school experience that many people had in other schools just doesn’t seem reflected quite as much at Carlisle'

Gaylord News

A decade of fending off fossil fuels

Environmentalists, tribes and others join forces to block efforts to export fossil fuels from the West Coast. *This story is part of a yearlong InvestigateWest series

The Associated Press

Salmon market slump strains Native fishers

Depleted salmon runs and the federal government’s failure to improve fishing sites had already impacted important harvests; now, COVID is making it even harder for Native Americans to fish along the Columbia River. *This story originally appeared on Underscore.news

Underscore.news

Hank Aaron fans: Change 'Braves' to 'Hammers'

Social media buzzed with calls to switch the moniker to match the home run king's nickname

The Associated Press

The bison have returned

Over 100 years after illegally taking lands on the Flathead Reservation, the federal government returns land and management of bison to tribes

Mary Annette Pember

Bill 40and8

Navajo Nation extends stay-home order

The tribe has reported a total of 26,782 virus cases and 940 known deaths

The Associated Press