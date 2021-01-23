Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 23, 2021
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Indigenous candidates taking oath in style
- The bison have returned
- Quechan singers, land acknowledgment kick off inauguration events
- ‘Parade Across America’ has Indigenous touch
- Law extends tribes’ COVID relief deadline, adds funds
- Women Warriors, Nathan Apodaca join inaugural parade
- Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan
- Tribes reclaiming lands ‘actually happening’
- 96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit
- Conspiracy theories threaten Native sacred sites
ICT Newscasts
Top 5 Archives
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
- What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
- Two Spirits, One Heart, Five Genders
