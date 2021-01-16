Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 16, 2021

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. 96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit
  2. Capitol's double standard: 2014 Lakota song
  3. Alaska Native artist shares story behind stamp
  4. Conspiracy theories threaten Native sacred sites
  5. Indigenous candidates taking oath in style
  6. Use of force: Capitol vs. Standing Rock
  7. Indigenous lawmakers split Trump impeachment vote
  8. Apache group sues over land swap for Arizona mine
  9. Trail of Tears wasn't isolated incident
  10. Prom dress promoting MMIW joins Smithsonian show

Check out our daily broadcasts in 'Newscasts'

Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. The Amazon’s Pirahã People’s Secret to Happiness: Never Talk of Past or Future
  4. Sovereignty Without Compromise, Since 1974: The Story of Ganienkeh
  5. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?

Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.

You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828

ICT Phone Logo

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indigenous lawmakers split Trump impeachment vote

‘Donald Trump has made it clear that he is unfit to serve as president of the United States’

Dalton Walker

by

Snord

Tribes seizing McGirt opportunities despite hurdles

Compacts seen as a possible route forward

Kolby KickingWoman

Tribes reclaiming lands ‘actually happening’

From Washington state to Ohio, creativity and strategy are getting land back for tribal nations

Shirley Sneve

by

MichelleS

California Truth, Healing Council begins historic work

The panel, made up of 12 tribal leaders from across the state, is believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S.

Kolby KickingWoman

Indigenous candidates taking oath in style

Many lawmakers wore traditional clothing during their swearing-in ceremonies

Aliyah Chavez

by

Keetoowah Voter

Gila River sues Trump administration

The tribe began discussion with the administration in 2017 and entered into negotiations that haven’t happened

Dalton Walker

Apaches object to Forest Service review of huge copper mine

Environmentalists contend the Forest Service was pressured to push the review over the finish line before President Trump leaves office

The Associated Press

Apache group boosts efforts to block mine

The fight to save Oak Flat continues

Dalton Walker

Navajo: 202 new virus cases, 13 deaths

Latest figures increase the tribe's totals to 25,952 cases and 892 deaths

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation reaches settlement over spill

Sunnyside Gold Corp. will pay the tribe $10 million

The Associated Press

by

StephenCarrHampton