Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 16, 2021
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- 96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit
- Capitol's double standard: 2014 Lakota song
- Alaska Native artist shares story behind stamp
- Conspiracy theories threaten Native sacred sites
- Indigenous candidates taking oath in style
- Use of force: Capitol vs. Standing Rock
- Indigenous lawmakers split Trump impeachment vote
- Apache group sues over land swap for Arizona mine
- Trail of Tears wasn't isolated incident
- Prom dress promoting MMIW joins Smithsonian show
Top 5 Archives
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- The Amazon’s Pirahã People’s Secret to Happiness: Never Talk of Past or Future
- Sovereignty Without Compromise, Since 1974: The Story of Ganienkeh
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
