Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 6, 2021

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Joe Biden: ‘Tribal sovereignty will be a cornerstone’
  2. The first Indigenous Caldecott Medal winner
  3. Navajo woman chosen to head US Indian Energy
  4. Young Diné COVID survivor full of ‘I love yous’
  5. Cherokee chief rebuts 'offensive' election challenge
  6. Hoop is where the heart is
  7. Wait a minute, America! 'This land Is stolen land'
  8. Criticism of Alaska article stirs broader discussion
  9. Arlando Teller to join Joe Biden transportation team
  10. Oak Flat testimony: 'You cannot mitigate our religion'

ICT Newscasts

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

More Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
  3. What does it mean to be Black and Native in 2020?
  4. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  5. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?

Seeking Protection, Wanting Justice: Disparities in Sexual Assault Crimes in Nome

This is the second in a series of 5 stories that explores the community dynamics around sexual assault in the Northwest Alaska community of Nome and efforts to heal long-standing unequal treatment. This story features sensitive subject matter. Reader discretion is advised. If you need to talk with someone while reading this, or need help, some resources are listed at the bottom of the article.

KNOM Radio

Not my chief: Super Bowl spotlights mascot issue

Ahead of the sport's biggest Sunday, Native advocates continue call for Kansas City to change its team name

Kolby KickingWoman

JoAnn Chase to head Indian Environmental Office

The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara citizen previously served as senior advisor to the administrator of the EPA for Native American Affairs

Kolby KickingWoman

Criticism of Alaska article stirs broader discussion

Vera Starbard: 'Any time Native people are perceived to be ‘doing better’ than the dominant group in Alaska, there will absolutely, without fail be a backlash from individuals or large groups about how it’s not fair'

Joaqlin Estus

Pueblo wins temporary reprieve in hospital fight

A judge has ruled that the Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Service Unit must keep operating key services through at least the end of the month

Dalton Walker

Cherokee chief rebuts 'offensive' election challenge

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is speaking out about a blood-quantum complaint that was filed against a tribal citizen of Freedmen descent who is running for tribal office

Dalton Walker

Joe Biden signs Navajo disaster declaration as cases rise

The move will provide the tribe more federal resources to address the pandemic

The Associated Press

Tribal gaming payments to Wisconsin plummet

Report shows pandemic cut payments to state by more than 80 percent

The Associated Press

Longtime Alaska attorney named to Interior leadership position

Natalie Landreth's position is 'very significant'

Anchorage Daily News

Oak Flat testimony: ‘You cannot mitigate our religion’

Leaders in the fight to save a sacred Arizona site from mining share emotional remarks

Dalton Walker

by

viviane tits