Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 6, 2021
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Joe Biden: ‘Tribal sovereignty will be a cornerstone’
- The first Indigenous Caldecott Medal winner
- Navajo woman chosen to head US Indian Energy
- Young Diné COVID survivor full of ‘I love yous’
- Cherokee chief rebuts 'offensive' election challenge
- Hoop is where the heart is
- Wait a minute, America! 'This land Is stolen land'
- Criticism of Alaska article stirs broader discussion
- Arlando Teller to join Joe Biden transportation team
- Oak Flat testimony: 'You cannot mitigate our religion'
ICT Newscasts
Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
- What does it mean to be Black and Native in 2020?
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.
