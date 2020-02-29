Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Lifestyle
Classified

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 29, 2020

Vincent Schilling

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. Navajo woman receives clemency from President Donald Trump
  2. Oklahoma minus the tribes? Something is missing from state's public messaging
  3. MTV airing Hanna Harris' story on 'True Life Crime'
  4. Blasting sacred sites for border wall 'forever damaged tribes'
  5. Unexpected crisis at Vassar: Human remains on campus
  6. A lethal epidemic that 'decimated' and 'annihilated' Indigenous people
  7. Championship dreams in Phoenix
  8. 'Uphold sovereignty and improve the lives of Native Americans’
  9. How Alaska Natives rescued the Anchorage economy
  10. ‘I’m mayor until Tuesday … any stuff you want done?’

Top Opinion

  1. 'Shiyazhi ... when are you coming home?'
  2. We remember Wounded Knee 1973 ‘WK 73’

Top 5 Archives

  1. Native Man Wins Tribal ID Case After Store Refuses to Serve Him
  2. The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. Before Schimmel: The Indian Women Who Became Basketball Champions
  5. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came

Sign up for our Weekly Email Newsletter Blast

Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox.

You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx

You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828

ICT Phone Logo

Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com


Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

South Dakota's revival of riot laws heads to Senate vote

The bill 'sets the stage for a continuation of tensions'

The Associated Press

by

blu2cloud

Three Salt River children found in Arizona

‘Thank you to everyone… Mesa Police Department, Salt River Police Department, and everyone who helped bring our children home safely’

Quindrea Yazzie

Cayuga Nation’s division leads to a ‘human rights catastrophe’

Cayuga Council of Chiefs calls Cayuga Nation of New York leader Clint Halftown’s actions of tearing down buildings, ‘acts of terrorism’

Leslie Logan

by

QM3

Native census broadcast from California

The live broadcast starts at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time on March 9.

Quindrea Yazzie

Utah lawmakers vote to study violence against Native women

'We have to make sure we protect all voices'

The Associated Press

Bloomberg quits the 2020 presidential race, endorses Biden

'I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump ... Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump -– because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult'

The Associated Press

Takeaways from Super Tuesday: Joe Biden's big bounce

Candidates don't become the nominee by winning states, they do it by winning delegates. And it may be days — or weeks — before we know exactly where everyone stands in that ranking

The Associated Press

Bernie Sanders wins the West; Joe Biden most of the rest

Now likely a two man race after Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

The Associated Press

Tornado, virus fears, machines disrupt voting in some states

The Associated Press

by

shamesjanes

Biden grabs three Southern states, Sanders took home state

The Associated Press