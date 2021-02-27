Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 27, 2021

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., is sworn in before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Interior Secretary, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

Top 10

  1. Feds drop legal battle against Mashpee lands
  2. Deb Haaland’s heated Day Two hearing
  3. What to know about Deb Haaland’s confirmation hearing
  4. Google Doodle celebrates Zitkala-Ša
  5. On the doorstep of history: Confirm Congresswoman Deb Haaland as Secretary of Interior
  6. Enbridge Line 3 divides Indigenous lands, people
  7. State of Indian Nations goes virtual
  8. Day One: Deb Haaland questioned on drilling, pipelines
  9. Cherokee high court rules 'by blood' reference be stricken from law
  10. Claudette White: One of her tribe's 'greatest minds’

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
  3. Meet 10 Indigenous women who are making the world a better place
  4. What does it mean to be Black and Native in 2020?
  5. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

