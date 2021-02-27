Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 27, 2021
- Feds drop legal battle against Mashpee lands
- Deb Haaland’s heated Day Two hearing
- What to know about Deb Haaland’s confirmation hearing
- Google Doodle celebrates Zitkala-Ša
- On the doorstep of history: Confirm Congresswoman Deb Haaland as Secretary of Interior
- Enbridge Line 3 divides Indigenous lands, people
- State of Indian Nations goes virtual
- Day One: Deb Haaland questioned on drilling, pipelines
- Cherokee high court rules 'by blood' reference be stricken from law
- Claudette White: One of her tribe's 'greatest minds’
Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
- Meet 10 Indigenous women who are making the world a better place
- What does it mean to be Black and Native in 2020?
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
