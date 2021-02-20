Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 20, 2021

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week

  1. Six Indigenous artists: 'bold artistic vision'
  2. Court rules against Apaches in bid to halt proposed mine
  3. Lily Gladstone cast in upcoming Martin Scorsese film
  4. New relief bill includes $20B for tribes
  5. Disney Plus: ‘Wrong then ... wrong now’
  6. Deb Haaland’s Senate hearing set
  7. Indigenous love story
  8. Tribes survive Texas storms
  9. 8 Indigenous moments for President’s Day
  10. Montana senator says he'll 'block' Deb Haaland's Interior nomination

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
  3. It's time for a Native Marvel movie: 10 existing Native Marvel heroes and 10 Native actors to play them
  4. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  5. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

Feds drop legal battle against Mashpee lands

The tribe's vice chair called it a triumph for the tribe and for ancestors 'who have fought and died to ensure our Land and sovereign rights are respected'

The Associated Press

Seeking Justice, Wanting Protection: Disparities in Sexual Assault Crimes in Nome

This is the third in a five-part series called “Seeking Protection, Wanting Justice” that explores the community dynamics around sexual assault in Nome, and efforts by law enforcement to heal long-standing mistrust within the Alaska Native community.If you need to talk with someone while reading this, or need help, below the story are some resources.

KNOM Radio

What to know about Deb Haaland’s confirmation hearing

A break down of what to expect at Deb Haaland’s historic hearing Tuesday and in the days, weeks to come

Aliyah Chavez

WSullivan

Minecraft's Indigenous world

Anishinaabe elder and grandmother Chickadee Richard says the game is a chance to show everyone what Anishinaabe culture is about

Indian Country Today

Divided by pipelines

Demand for jobs clash with traditional teachings, split families and friends along the Line 3 pipeline route

Mary Annette Pember

8 Indigenous moments for President’s Day

White House symbols, presidential visits and adoptions * This story has been corrected

Mark Trahant

Kiowa volunteers hand out supplies amid harsh weather

The bitter cold didn’t deter those in need from showing up, and more than 45,000 pounds of food was distributed

Gaylord News

Navajo Nation reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said the Navajo Area Indian Health Service has administered 101,332 vaccines doses on the Navajo Nation

The Associated Press

Body of missing girl found on Crow reservation

'We want justice for this child and for all of the victims of the epidemic of people missing from reservations across the country'

The Associated Press

NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

'TOUCHDOWN!!!!'

The Associated Press