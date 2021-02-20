Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 20, 2021
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Six Indigenous artists: 'bold artistic vision'
- Court rules against Apaches in bid to halt proposed mine
- Lily Gladstone cast in upcoming Martin Scorsese film
- New relief bill includes $20B for tribes
- Disney Plus: ‘Wrong then ... wrong now’
- Deb Haaland’s Senate hearing set
- Indigenous love story
- Tribes survive Texas storms
- 8 Indigenous moments for President’s Day
- Montana senator says he'll 'block' Deb Haaland's Interior nomination
ICT Newscasts
Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
- It's time for a Native Marvel movie: 10 existing Native Marvel heroes and 10 Native actors to play them
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.
Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.