Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 13, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week

  1. Montana senator says he'll 'block' Deb Haaland's Interior nomination
  2. Standing Rock Lakota youth announce 93-mile relay run calling for Biden to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline
  3. Diné woman appointed to vacant seat in Arizona Legislature
  4. New relief bill includes $20B for tribes
  5. Not my chief: Super Bowl spotlights mascot issue
  6. How tribes spent COVID relief funds
  7. Criticism of Alaska article stirs broader discussion
  8. Tribes are racing ahead of vaccination curve
  9. Coast Salish art changing the Seattle waterfront narrative
  10. Hoop is where the heart is

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

More Newscasts available here

  1. 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. 8 Myths and Atrocities About Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day
  5. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

Minnesota city council gains second Indigenous voice

Ojibwe man defeats longtime politician in special election

Dalton Walker

Foul? Atlanta baseball team preaches equality

Twitter users were quick to question the baseball team of the double standard of a commitment to racial equity

Dalton Walker

Navajo-dubbed ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ now on Disney+

Sq’tah Anaa’ (Star Wars) and Nemo Há’dèístíí (Finding Nemo) can be found in the ‘extras’ section

Vincent Schilling

Donald Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on 'hatred,' not facts

The case is speeding toward a vote and likely acquittal, perhaps as soon as Saturday, with the Senate evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans and a two-thirds majority required for conviction.

The Associated Press

Court rules against Apaches in bid to halt proposed mine

Oak Flat is set to be transferred to Resolution Copper by March 16

Felicia Fonseca, AP Writer

Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker wins battle against ties

Rawiri Waititi, the co-leader of Maori Party, sparred over the dress code with Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard this week

The Associated Press

Judge blocks sale of National Archives in Seattle

A Jan. 4 lawsuit filed by the state attorney general and tribes could take some time

The Associated Press

Fear of vaccine grows among Brazil's Indigenous

Most jungle communities have only basic medical facilities unable to treat those with COVID-19, making vaccination all the more pressing in order to curb surging cases

The Associated Press

Haudenosaunee Nationals got game, too

A women’s lacrosse team of the Haudenosaunee get set to compete on the world stage

Dalton Walker

Interior sets tribal consultation dates

The federal agency is following through on Biden's tribal consultation executive order

Aliyah Chavez