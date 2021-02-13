Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 13, 2021
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Montana senator says he'll 'block' Deb Haaland's Interior nomination
- Standing Rock Lakota youth announce 93-mile relay run calling for Biden to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline
- Diné woman appointed to vacant seat in Arizona Legislature
- New relief bill includes $20B for tribes
- Not my chief: Super Bowl spotlights mascot issue
- How tribes spent COVID relief funds
- Criticism of Alaska article stirs broader discussion
- Tribes are racing ahead of vaccination curve
- Coast Salish art changing the Seattle waterfront narrative
- Hoop is where the heart is
Top 5 Archives
- 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- 8 Myths and Atrocities About Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
