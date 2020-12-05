Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of December 5, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- ‘Will Rogers was always a Cherokee’
- Missing Mashpee teen found dead
- AIM co-founder Eddie Benton-Banai dies
- Tlingit man elected mayor of San Diego
- Tlingit artist creates stamp for U.S. Postal Service
- 'Big Sky' producers recognize Indigenous criticism
- Billy Mills Dreamstarter Gold recipients each awarded $50K
- A 'monumental first' for the Oglala Sioux
- India’s factory schools cut students off from family, religion and language
- Tó éí iiná bottle benefits Navajo Nation
Top 5 Archives
- The Wampanoag Side of the First Thanksgiving Story
- 6 Thanksgiving Myths and the Wampanoag Side of the Story
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- 8 Big Lies History Books Tell About Natives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
