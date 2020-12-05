Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of December 5, 2020

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

Check out our daily broadcasts in 'Newscasts'

Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.



You can also sign up via text: Text - > INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.