Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of December 5, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. ‘Will Rogers was always a Cherokee’
  2. Missing Mashpee teen found dead
  3. AIM co-founder Eddie Benton-Banai dies
  4. Tlingit man elected mayor of San Diego
  5. Tlingit artist creates stamp for U.S. Postal Service
  6. 'Big Sky' producers recognize Indigenous criticism
  7. Billy Mills Dreamstarter Gold recipients each awarded $50K
  8. A 'monumental first' for the Oglala Sioux
  9. India’s factory schools cut students off from family, religion and language
  10. Tó éí iiná bottle benefits Navajo Nation

Check out our daily broadcasts in 'Newscasts'

Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. The Wampanoag Side of the First Thanksgiving Story
  2. 6 Thanksgiving Myths and the Wampanoag Side of the Story
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. 8 Big Lies History Books Tell About Natives
  5. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

News

Autopsy: Mashpee teen was shot

Jalajhia Finklea was last seen getting into a car with a 37-year-old Florida man, who left a note saying he 'snapped'

Dalton Walker

Restoring the Leech Lake homelands

The bill holds 11,760 acres of federal trust land for the tribe and heads to the president’s desk

Dalton Walker

Minnesota regulators deny request to delay Line 3 pipeline

Opponents say the pipeline threatens spillage and irreparable damage to waters the tribes use to fish and harvest wild rice

The Associated Press

Tlingit man elected mayor of San Diego

Corrected: Todd Gloria's Tlingit ancestors are from Klukwan and Haines, Alaska

Election 2020

Activists: Indigenous territory in Brazil at risk

President Jair Bolsonaro has said too much land has been set aside for small, isolated groups, impeding economic development

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we’re following on Dec. 4: Biden Interior secretary possibility, Medical officials ask Navajo Nation to stay home, Natives in Denver see COVID-19 spike, Tribes to address missing Native people, and more

Indian Country Today

Businessman, renter missing in Alaska after landslide

There were numerous smaller slides in the community of about 2,500 people as heavy rains battered much of southeast Alaska

The Associated Press

Record rainfall has Southeast Alaska grappling with damage, destruction

‘We’re doing the best that we can to help everybody’

Joaqlin Estus

Navajo Nation: 'It really is a dire situation'

'If we don't stop COVID, we'll run out of beds, we will run out of nurses, we will run out of supplies,' says Dr. Loretta Christensen

The Associated Press

'Big Sky' producers recognize Indigenous criticism

With a disproportionate number of American Indians among Montana's missing and murdered girls and women, the fictional approach represents 'at best, cultural insensitivity, and at worst, appropriation'

The Associated Press

