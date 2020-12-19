Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of December 19, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. 'I’ll be fierce for all of us'
  2. 'Level of suffering is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before'
  3. ‘Happy tears’: Indian Country cheers Interior pick
  4. Tribes dispute reservation where a $1B casino is planned
  5. 40+ holiday gift ideas that are Indigenius
  6. Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend
  7. Blue Lake ‘fight was never given up’
  8. First COVID-19 vaccine hits Indian Country
  9. What happens to Deb Haaland’s House seat?
  10. Quarantined and on their own

Check out our daily broadcasts in 'Newscasts'

Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. Are The Cleveland Indians Name and Logo Offensive?: Denver Post Poll
  4. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
  5. Native History: Sitting Bull Shot By Indian Police, His Legacy Remains

Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.

You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828

ICT Phone Logo

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'I’ll be fierce for all of us'

Updated: Rep. Deb Haaland is poised to become the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency

Aliyah Chavez

by

RezWoman6Nations

40+ gift ideas that are Indigenius

Updated: An online guide to shopping Indigenous this holiday season

Indian Country Today

by

IamWind

Blue Lake ‘fight was never given up’

Richard Nixon signed the bill returning Blue Lake to the Taos Pueblo on December 15, 1970

Mark Trahant

by

caniscandida

Kyrie Irving cleanses NBA court

'It’s for us to stay connected, and for us to feel good about coming to work'

The Associated Press

Clatsop-Nehalem tribes plan after return of ancestral land

'It's going to really, literally allow us to be a tribe'

The Associated Press

Treaty defender: Rally was about rights, not Trump

Judge rules demonstrators were not engaged in 'anti-Trump' event

Mary Annette Pember

Cabinet of firsts but first a climate cabinet

Deal-makers and fighters make up Biden's new climate team

The Associated Press

by

walks-alone

175 more virus cases on Navajo Nation

Tribal health officials say 62 communities on the reservation reported new cases Friday

The Associated Press

What happens to Deb Haaland’s House seat?

With the Democratic congresswoman likely to serve as Interior secretary, New Mexico will hold a special election to fill her seat

Aliyah Chavez

by

caniscandida

Navajo Generating Station stacks come down

Thousands of people lined roadways and gathered in parking lots to watch the 775-foot structures fall

The Associated Press