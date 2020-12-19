Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of December 19, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- 'I’ll be fierce for all of us'
- 'Level of suffering is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before'
- ‘Happy tears’: Indian Country cheers Interior pick
- Tribes dispute reservation where a $1B casino is planned
- 40+ holiday gift ideas that are Indigenius
- Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend
- Blue Lake ‘fight was never given up’
- First COVID-19 vaccine hits Indian Country
- What happens to Deb Haaland’s House seat?
- Quarantined and on their own
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- Are The Cleveland Indians Name and Logo Offensive?: Denver Post Poll
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
- Native History: Sitting Bull Shot By Indian Police, His Legacy Remains
