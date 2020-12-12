Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of December 12, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Tlingit man elected mayor of San Diego
  2. Return of Idaho's sockeye salmon
  3. 40+ holiday gift ideas that are Indigenius
  4. Taika Waititi’s Christmas video is right for the season
  5. Autopsy: Mashpee teen was shot
  6. Native actress cast as Echo in Disney+ series
  7. Big win in #NoMoreStolenAncestors fight
  8. 'Level of suffering is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before'
  9. Denise Juneau’s ‘challenging decision’ to resign
  10. Navajo Nation reports 213 new COVID cases, 15 deaths

Check out our daily broadcasts in 'Newscasts'

Newscasts available here

Columns

#NativeNerd movie review: ‘The New Mutants’

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  4. Two Spirits, One Heart, Five Genders
  5. The Wampanoag Side of the First Thanksgiving Story

ICT Phone Logo

Internet declares ‘Deb for Interior’ week

Tribal leaders, celebrities and Congress members ring praise for Rep. Deb Haaland on social media

Aliyah Chavez

The painful history of Portland's 'Red house'

Developer: ‘We’re actively looking for a solution for this difficult situation’

Richard Walker

Feds detail work to address crisis of missing Native people

The Trump administration released a report outlining the work of a task force

The Associated Press

40+ holiday gift ideas that are Indigenius

An online guide to shopping Indigenous this holiday season

Indian Country Today

Quarantined and on their own

In states without mask mandates or other policies, tribes suffer most

Mary Annette Pember

Lumbee goes before Congress for federal recognition. Again.

Recognition touches on the existential question of Native identity

Mary Annette Pember

Water protectors, supporters oppose Line 3 pipeline

Enbridge begins Line 3 construction in Minnesota after six years of challenges from Indigenous and citizen groups

Mary Annette Pember

Vaccine is on its way

UPDATED: Indian Health Service is expected to receive 46,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 22,425 doses of the Pfizer vaccine

Joaqlin Estus

'Level of suffering is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before'

Already in crisis mode, reservation health care buckles under COVID-19 burden

Mary Annette Pember

Navajo Nation reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Tribal officials said nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as COVID-19 cases surge

The Associated Press

