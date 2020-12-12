Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of December 12, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Tlingit man elected mayor of San Diego
- Return of Idaho's sockeye salmon
- 40+ holiday gift ideas that are Indigenius
- Taika Waititi’s Christmas video is right for the season
- Autopsy: Mashpee teen was shot
- Native actress cast as Echo in Disney+ series
- Big win in #NoMoreStolenAncestors fight
- 'Level of suffering is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before'
- Denise Juneau’s ‘challenging decision’ to resign
- Navajo Nation reports 213 new COVID cases, 15 deaths
Check out our daily broadcasts in 'Newscasts'
Columns
#NativeNerd movie review: ‘The New Mutants’
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- Two Spirits, One Heart, Five Genders
- The Wampanoag Side of the First Thanksgiving Story
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.
