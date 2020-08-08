Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of August 8, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator
- Why 'Come and Get Your Love' now? After 46 years 'the time has come'
- Perspective: Writer checks in on elders, finds hunger, neglect
- Protesters threaten Indigenous Seattle council member
- Virus tears through Choctaw families
- Ivanka Trump headlines MMIW office opening
- The pandemic is creating a mental health crisis
- Miguel Trujillo victory not forgotten
- Iroquois Nationals competing in World Games ‘just makes sense’
- Inaugural Virtual Indian Market kicks off
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top 5 Archives
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
- What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
