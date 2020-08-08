Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of August 8, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator
  2. Why 'Come and Get Your Love' now? After 46 years 'the time has come'
  3. Perspective: Writer checks in on elders, finds hunger, neglect
  4. Protesters threaten Indigenous Seattle council member
  5. Virus tears through Choctaw families
  6. Ivanka Trump headlines MMIW office opening
  7. The pandemic is creating a mental health crisis
  8. Miguel Trujillo victory not forgotten
  9. Iroquois Nationals competing in World Games ‘just makes sense’
  10. Inaugural Virtual Indian Market kicks off

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
  5. What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

Perspective: Writer checks in on elders, finds hunger, neglect

A Navajo reporter recently visited several elderly people on the reservation and found them struggling through the pandemic. *Originally published by Searchlight New Mexico

Searchlight NM

Danelle G

Voters poised to send 2nd Native Hawaiian to Congress

Democrat Kaialiʻi “Kai” Kahele is expected to prevail in both Saturday’s primary and the November general election. #NativeVote20

Dalton Walker

Virus spread forces lockdown on Crow reservation

'We cannot afford to risk our future and the risks are just too great for the Crow people'

The Associated Press

moviemasthi20

Students use 'power of storytelling' to highlight health inequities

High schoolers at virtual Digital Media Arts Camp explore culturally based solutions, vibrant work taking place in Indigenous communities

Meghan Sullivan

Montana allows counties to hold all-mail voting in November

'If Montanans are able to safely go to the grocery store, they should be able to safely go to their polling location to vote on Election Day'

The Associated Press

Pearl River Resort to reopen 1 Mississippi casino Friday

Each person's temperature will be scanned and will need to wear a face mask

The Associated Press

Virus spikes take North Dakota tribes 'back to square one'

'People are just getting relaxed, thinking things are fine'

The Associated Press

Virus tears through Choctaw families

Almost 10 percent of the tribe’s roughly 11,000 members have tested positive

The Associated Press

President Trump says he'll listen to both sides on Pebble Mine

'I’ve done a lot for Alaska. I love Alaska. It’s a special place'

The Associated Press

caniscandida

2 Keystone XL pipeline workers get virus, but work continues

Tribes have raised concerns that workers could be the virus into rural communities

The Associated Press

Annmarie13