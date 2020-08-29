Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of August 28, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Navajo man, only Native on death row, executed
  2. RNC features Navajo leader, Columbus Day resolution
  3. Heroic teen drowns after rescuing children in Minnesota
  4. Navajo VP praises Donald Trump on funding, public safety
  5. Sturgis Rally revs up COVID-19 infections 
  6. Tohono O'odham police officer killed 
  7. Quinault Indian Nation closes to visitors amid COVID-19 rise 
  8. It's now Donald Trump and the Republicans' turn 
  9. Perspective: Grandma Cele, the unknown Ojibwe suffragette
  10. Is Mark Charles on the ballot?

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
  5. Paying to Play Indian: The Dawes Rolls and the Legacy of $5 Indians

Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.

You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828

ICT Phone Logo

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, computers, comics and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions’ editor, opinion@indincountrytoday.com.


Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nepalese women in prison turn to Ama

Indira Ranamagar of the Magar tribe is the founder and director of Prisoners’ Assistance Nepal

Mary Annette Pember

Fallen Tohono O’odham officer was ‘beloved by so many’

Officer Bryan Brown worked for the department for 19 years, including 10 as a school resource officer

Dalton Walker

Tribes, lawmakers seek pause on New Mexico drilling plan

The UNESCO World Heritage Site has served as a rallying cry for environmentalists and pueblos that have been trying to stop drilling in the San Juan Basin

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation wants more say over criminal justice matters

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the tribe's stance is about sovereignty

The Associated Press

Braves work with tribe to address cultural concerns

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has appointed two citizens to advise the Atlanta Major League Baseball team

Joseph Martin

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we're talking about: Tohono O’odham officer killed, Alaska MMIW cold case office opens; Kiowa soccer star speaks out against racial injustice, and more

Indian Country Today

GOP convention defends police as racial tension rises anew

Convention speakers reinforced Trump's law-and-order message, warning that electing Biden would lead to violence in American cities

The Associated Press

by

caniscandida

Alaska nonprofit buys job-seeker website

Cook Inlet Tribal Council will use its existing employment resources to help strengthen AlaskaNativeHire.com

Meghan Sullivan

Tohono O'odham police officer killed

Updated: 'This is a sad day for the Tohono O’odham Nation, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this fine officer who gave his life in the line of duty’

Dalton Walker

Alaska Natives protest state lawsuit on subsistence hunting

'Access to our ways of life continues to be unjustly over-regulated and excessively enforced'

Joaqlin Estus

by

caniscandida