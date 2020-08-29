Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of August 28, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Navajo man, only Native on death row, executed
- RNC features Navajo leader, Columbus Day resolution
- Heroic teen drowns after rescuing children in Minnesota
- Navajo VP praises Donald Trump on funding, public safety
- Sturgis Rally revs up COVID-19 infections
- Tohono O'odham police officer killed
- Quinault Indian Nation closes to visitors amid COVID-19 rise
- It's now Donald Trump and the Republicans' turn
- Perspective: Grandma Cele, the unknown Ojibwe suffragette
- Is Mark Charles on the ballot?
Top 5 Archives
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
- Paying to Play Indian: The Dawes Rolls and the Legacy of $5 Indians
