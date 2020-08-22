Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of August 22, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

  1. Emotions run high over new beer can
  2. Native leaders featured in DNC roll call
  3. Perspective: Grandma Cele, the unknown Ojibwe suffragette
  4. Deb Haaland rings Indigeneity in primetime DNC speech
  5. Kamala Harris’ record in Indian Country dates 10 years
  6. Democrats to kick off their online, virtual political convention with land acknowledgment
  7. Million-dollar campaign launched to protect Bears Ears
  8. Sacred lands must be preserved, not bombed
  9. Democratic convention's 1st night: Five takeaways
  10. Bureau of Indian Education: Open schools or else

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. Kamala Harris announces Native American platform to restore half a million acres of tribal lands
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?

Deb Haaland rings Indigeneity in primetime DNC speech

Updated: ‘My people survived centuries of slavery, genocide, and brutal assimilation policies. But throughout our past, tribal nations have fought for and helped build this country.’ #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

Down for the count

The 2020 census is doing a number on rural America. In places like Lordsburg, New Mexico, that could spell doom. *Originally published by Searchlight New Mexico

Searchlight NM

Heroic teen drowns after rescuing children in Minnesota

'She could make friends anywhere with her kindness and compassion'

Indian Country Today

Black Hills treaty defender appears in court

Petitions ask prosecutors to drop all charges related to Mount Rushmore protest

Dalton Walker

Judge allows North Dakota to pursue DAPL policing reimbursement

A lawsuit by the state seeks to recover more than $38M from the monthslong pipeline protests

The Associated Press

Shannon Shaw Duty: 'Quarantine adventures'

Perspective: The editor of Osage News tested positive for the novel coronavirus and continues to share her experience, this is day 5 and 6

Shannon Shaw Duty

Is Mark Charles on the ballot?

The only Native candidate running for president has worked hard to get his name before America's voters — with mixed results. #NativeVote20

Dalton Walker

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we're talking about: Range of speakers, topics at DNC Native American Caucus; new Marvel comic features Native writers, artists; and a look at the upcoming Republican Convention

Indian Country Today

'Into the fire’: New AIM leaders face pivotal time

Frank Paro and Lisa Bellanger tapped as American Indian Movement co-chairs amid a renewed focus on social justice issues

Stewart Huntington

Activating the ‘fire’ within Native voters

Native Democrats, allies highlight importance of voting, other key issues at sweeping caucus meeting. #NativeVote20

Indian Country Today