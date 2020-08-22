Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of August 22, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Emotions run high over new beer can
- Native leaders featured in DNC roll call
- Perspective: Grandma Cele, the unknown Ojibwe suffragette
- Deb Haaland rings Indigeneity in primetime DNC speech
- Kamala Harris’ record in Indian Country dates 10 years
- Democrats to kick off their online, virtual political convention with land acknowledgment
- Million-dollar campaign launched to protect Bears Ears
- Sacred lands must be preserved, not bombed
- Democratic convention's 1st night: Five takeaways
- Bureau of Indian Education: Open schools or else
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top 5 Archives
- Kamala Harris announces Native American platform to restore half a million acres of tribal lands
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com