Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of August 15, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator
  2. Kamala Harris’ record in Indian Country dates 10 years
  3. Native people show mixed reactions to Kamala Harris
  4. Native kid singers open call for a new animated series
  5. Virus tears through Choctaw families
  6. Bureau of Indian Education: Open schools or else
  7. Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns
  8. Why 'Come and Get Your Love' now? After 46 years 'the time has come'
  9. Perspective: Writer checks in on elders, finds hunger, neglect
  10. Pop culture artists team with educators for Native lessons

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. Kamala Harris announces Native American platform to restore half a million acres of tribal lands
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

Bureau of Indian Education: Open schools or else

School opening during pandemic is a confusing, deadly challenge for reservation residents

Mary Annette Pember

by

WSullivan

Briefs: Fears that Inhofe bill 'could irreparably undermine the sovereignty of tribal nations'

Post office concerns, QAnon conspiracy, virus flare ups

The Associated Press

Artist Jeffrey Gibson unveils giant sculpture in New York

The Choctaw-Cherokee artist's new work is 44 feet long, 44 feet wide and 21 feet high, making it a remarkable sight against Manhattan's skyscrapers

Sandra Hale Schulman

University of Oregon to cover racist library murals

'In the middle of campus, you see a colonist statue. How are you supposed to feel supported?'

The Associated Press

Navajo man loses latest bid to delay execution

Lezmond Mitchell's attorneys sought a delay from the U.S. District Court in Arizona, where he was sentenced in the 2001 slayings of a fellow Navajo tribal member and hergranddaughter

The Associated Press

Million-dollar campaign launched to protect Bears Ears

‘Sacred land and sites of North American Indigenous people ... have been put at risk of desecration’

Joaqlin Estus

Popular tourist sites on the Navajo Nation can reopen soon

The Associated Press

Arizona Indigenous cold cases to be probed by new task force

This will be the 5th of seven offices being established across the U.S. as part of the Operation Lady Justice Task Force

The Associated Press

In a first, transgender inmate receives court-ordered surgery

Adree Edmo, Shoshone-Bannock, has been transferred to a women’s prison in Idaho after undergoing the gender confirmation procedure last month

Amanda Peacher

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we're following: Celebrating Navajo code talkers, concerns about federal legislation related to McGirt ruling, demands for action on Northern Cheyenne deaths, and more

Indian Country Today