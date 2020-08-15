Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of August 15, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator
- Kamala Harris’ record in Indian Country dates 10 years
- Native people show mixed reactions to Kamala Harris
- Native kid singers open call for a new animated series
- Virus tears through Choctaw families
- Bureau of Indian Education: Open schools or else
- Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns
- Why 'Come and Get Your Love' now? After 46 years 'the time has come'
- Perspective: Writer checks in on elders, finds hunger, neglect
- Pop culture artists team with educators for Native lessons
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top 5 Archives
- Kamala Harris announces Native American platform to restore half a million acres of tribal lands
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
