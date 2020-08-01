Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of August 1, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Apple finances ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ film
  2. Protesters threaten Indigenous Seattle council member
  3. Ivanka Trump headlines MMIW office opening
  4. Execution set for Navajo man on federal death row
  5. Kiowas seeking to impeach chairman
  6. Tribe regains Big Sur ancestral lands
  7. Trump administration to give green light to Alaska's Pebble Mine
  8. ‘A giant in Native broadcasting’ - Harlan McKosato dies at 54
  9. 'Everybody in the world' was asking for Rance Sneed's art
  10. Oklahoma attorney general dismisses legislation critics as ‘sovereignty hobbyists’

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  2. The Power of Haudenosaunee Women
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?

Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

'Milestone' for Diné LGBTQ+

UPDATED: 'Above all, we just want to be accepted'

Kalle Benallie

Navajo ‘Water Warrior’ drives miles during COVID to deliver to those in need

A Navajo man takes water to families across the Navajo Nation

Cronkite News

Indian Country headlines for Friday

News we're talking about: Diné Pride Week, new toonie coin, North Dakota tribe's mask order, census awareness through song, and more

Indian Country Today

COVID spikes at Alaska fish processing plants raise alarm

Fishing towns hoping they could dodge the coronavirus bullet got a wake-up call this month

Joaqlin Estus

‘Pebble Mine will impact subsistence’

The final environmental impact statement was released July 24

Meghan Sullivan

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for July 30, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

North Dakota tribe orders masks after COVID-19 spike

Every resident 'needs to take this seriously!!!'

The Associated Press

Oneida tribe wins closely watched Wisconsin legal fight

Tribal sovereignty won

The Associated Press

Kiowa chairman’s impeachment hearing delayed

Matthew Komalty sought an injunction over concerns about COVID-19 exposure

Gaylord News

Oklahoma attorney general dismisses legislation critics as ‘sovereignty hobbyists’

Republican Mike Hunter insists Oklahoma wants to preserve tribal sovereignty; Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole Nations disagree

Mary Annette Pember

