Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of August 1, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Apple finances ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ film
- Protesters threaten Indigenous Seattle council member
- Ivanka Trump headlines MMIW office opening
- Execution set for Navajo man on federal death row
- Kiowas seeking to impeach chairman
- Tribe regains Big Sur ancestral lands
- Trump administration to give green light to Alaska's Pebble Mine
- ‘A giant in Native broadcasting’ - Harlan McKosato dies at 54
- 'Everybody in the world' was asking for Rance Sneed's art
- Oklahoma attorney general dismisses legislation critics as ‘sovereignty hobbyists’
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top 5 Archives
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Power of Haudenosaunee Women
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
