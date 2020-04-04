Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 4, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Mashpee Wampanoag face a double crisis: COVID-19 and feds
  2. Governor tells president: 'Incredible spikes' could 'wipe out tribal nations'
  3. Grim Wednesday; more deaths, more COVID-19 cases
  4. Tiny jingle dancer offers healing to the world
  5. Interior takes reservation away from Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe
  6. Navajo Nation reports 21 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths confirmed
  7. Youth and Elders test positive for COVID-19 amid calls for donations
  8. ‘A beautiful soul, accepting, peaceful, calm’
  9. 'We're finally seeing more testing'
  10. Former Blackfeet chairman sentenced for Head Start fraud

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top Opinion

  1. An Indigenous perspective to COVID-19 by Angelique EagleWoman 
  2. Federal Indian health care bureaucracy is costing lives by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez

Top 5 Archives

  1. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World
  5. Two Spirits, One Heart, Five Genders

ICT Phone Logo

