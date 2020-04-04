Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 4, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Mashpee Wampanoag face a double crisis: COVID-19 and feds
- Governor tells president: 'Incredible spikes' could 'wipe out tribal nations'
- Grim Wednesday; more deaths, more COVID-19 cases
- Tiny jingle dancer offers healing to the world
- Interior takes reservation away from Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe
- Navajo Nation reports 21 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths confirmed
- Youth and Elders test positive for COVID-19 amid calls for donations
- ‘A beautiful soul, accepting, peaceful, calm’
- 'We're finally seeing more testing'
- Former Blackfeet chairman sentenced for Head Start fraud
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top Opinion
- An Indigenous perspective to COVID-19 by Angelique EagleWoman
- Federal Indian health care bureaucracy is costing lives by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez
