Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 3, 2021
What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Top 10
- Arizona declares holiday to honor Native code talkers
- Portugal. The Man: Land back means ‘pass the mic’
- Indian Country Today, NCAI split
- Historic Dakota land returns to tribe
- DC tenure a gentle snow, ‘fierce blizzard’
- Native children discriminated by school, parents say
- The Indigenous 'womb to prison' pipeline
- Deb Haaland's first Cabinet meeting
- Craft brew with a side of culture
- UK variant of COVID detected on Navajo Nation
ICT Newscasts
Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:
Top 5 Archives
- Code Talkers From 33 Tribes Receive Congressional Gold Medals
- The History of 'Ten Little Indians'
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
