Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 3, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week

  1. Arizona declares holiday to honor Native code talkers
  2. Portugal. The Man: Land back means ‘pass the mic’
  3. Indian Country Today, NCAI split
  4. Historic Dakota land returns to tribe
  5. DC tenure a gentle snow, ‘fierce blizzard’
  6. Native children discriminated by school, parents say
  7. The Indigenous 'womb to prison' pipeline
  8. Deb Haaland's first Cabinet meeting
  9. Craft brew with a side of culture
  10. UK variant of COVID detected on Navajo Nation

ICT Newscasts

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

Top 5 Archives

  1. Code Talkers From 33 Tribes Receive Congressional Gold Medals
  2. The History of 'Ten Little Indians'
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  5. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?

News

In this undated photo provided by Laura Brown, is Air Force veteran Diane Drewes who died of COVID-19 in Ohio, while waiting to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus that causes the illness. More than 247,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. since vaccines first became available in mid-Dec. 2020.  (Laura Brown via AP)
Outside

The final insult: Some dying of COVID-19 while awaiting vaccine

Pamela Brewington Cashwell, Lumbee and Coharie, named first Native woman to lead a Cabinet agency in North Carolina. (Photo by North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta, in this Thursday, July 30, 2020, file photo. Georgia’s new voting law _ which critics claim severely limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color _ has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
Outside

MLB moving All-Star Game in response to voting restrictions

Qaggiq Time: Iqaluit arts group brings back Inuit tradition – with an eye to the future. March 23, 2021. (Photo via APTN)
News

Arts group brings back Inuit tradition

Dollar signs, finance, money, investment
Newscasts

Making a difference in Indian Country

This Feb. 26, 2021 photo shows U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz -R-Florida, speaking at CPAC at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Fla. Gaetz, a prominent conservative in Congress and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday, March 30, he is being investigated by the Justice Department over a former relationship but denied any criminal wrongdoing. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Outside

Few in GOP rush to defend Gaetz amid sex trafficking probe

In this image from video, witness Lt. Richard Zimmerman of the Minneapolis Police Department, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Friday, April 2, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Outside

Lieutenant: Kneeling on Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary'

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson cuts a net down after beating Oregon State 67-61 during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
News

Championship within reach for Lumbee coach