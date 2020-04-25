Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 25, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. There’s another story behind that Land O'Lakes butter box
  2. ‘Goodbye Mia’ Native American woman on Land O’Lakes packaging has been removed
  3. 'I hope I can continue to inspire Indian Country'
  4. ‘Don’t go over to your snag’s house’
  5. Tribes are 'trying to serve their people with a broken system'
  6. Tribes' billion dollar oil industry ... and now?
  7. Tribal gaming operations eligible for payroll help
  8. At least 600 tribes, corporations apply for piece of $8B pie
  9. 'A big Ojibwe guy with a southern accent'
  10. Newscast with guest Vern Jefferson, COVID-19 survivor

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top Opinion

  1. Coronavirus has changed everything in Indian Country - Ernest Stevens, Jr.
  2. Alaska Native Regional Corporations: 'We support Asst. Sec. for Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney' by Gail Schubert, President and CEO of Bering Straits Native Corporation, Sophie Minich, President and CEO of CIRI, Sheri Buretta, Chairman of the Board, Chugach Alaska Corporation and Shauna Hegna, President of Koniag

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World
  4. 13 Quotes That Remind Us to Protect Mother Earth
  5. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin

Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

Choctaw Nation sues insurance company for COVID-19 losses

Insurance companies have widely rejected the claims so businesses are suing insurers to force them to pay

Dalton Walker

There’s another story behind that Land O'Lakes butter box

The legacy of Patrick DesJarlait is his body of work, some 300 pieces of art across the U.S. in museums and private collections

Dalton Walker

Tribal gaming operations eligible for payroll help

U.S. House passes additional COVID-19 relief bill, injecting $320 billion back into Paycheck Protection Program

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for April 23, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Setting a 'high bar' for federal relations

Jake Schellinger knows 'his material better than anybody I've ever worked with,' says NCAI's chief executive

Kolby KickingWoman

Treasury: Alaska Native corporations qualify for tribal relief

Next up: A federal judge in Washington, D.C., will decide whether distribution of $8 billion in coronavirus funding will go forward

Joaqlin Estus

Donation boosts food security in southwest Alaska

An Alaska Native corporation is putting $50,000 toward region's coronavirus relief efforts

Joaqlin Estus

'A big Ojibwe guy with a southern accent'

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Indian Country Today

‘Don’t go over to your snag’s house’

Playful new #WarriorUP PSA uses well-known figures and Native humor to deliver a serious message.

Aliyah Chavez

Tribes' billion dollar oil industry ... and now?

'This pandemic has made it worse five times worse'

Joaqlin Estus

