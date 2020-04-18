Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Coronavirus
Classified

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 18, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Tribes and Alaska Native corporations? Dividing $8 billion
  2. Arizona: 16 percent of COVID-19 deaths are Native Americans
  3. Navajo Nation coronavirus cases jump 17 percent Saturday
  4. Two pueblos have some of the highest infection rates in US
  5. 'Lost confidence' plus claims of unfair diversion for $8 billion fund
  6. Newscast with guest Vern Jefferson, COVID-19 survivor
  7. Nasty Twitter fight: ‘She wants to profit’ versus that’s ‘despicable'
  8. The COVID-19 hit to Indian Country is nearly $50 billion
  9. Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, and Taika Waititi join Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and frontline organizers to address the growing COVID-19 crisis on the Navajo Nation
  10. Federal rules: Tribal casinos are ineligible for payroll help

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top Opinion

  1. COVID-19, ‘It’s not as if we haven’t been through this before’ by Dr. Mary Owen

Top 5 Archives

  1. Social media erupts - RCMP say dead Native woman found in ditch 'not suspicious'
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World
  4. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  5. Jay Silverheels Was a Lacrosse Star Before he Was Tonto

Sign up for our Weekly Email Newsletter Blast

Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox.

You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx

You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828

ICT Phone Logo

Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

At least 600 tribes, corporations apply for piece of $8B pie

The deadline for applications was Friday, a day after six tribes sued to keep money from going to for-profit Alaska Native corporations

Indian Country Today

by

Paiute_Girl

Nasty Twitter fight: ‘She wants to profit’ versus that’s ‘despicable'

The assistant secretary for Indian Affairs has a Trump-like moment when she attacks a U.S. senator.

Joaqlin Estus

by

Paiute_Girl

'Lost confidence' plus claims of unfair diversion for $8 billion fund

Breaking: Midwest leaders say assistant Interior secretary favors Alaska Native corporation over the tribal governments * Updated 9:30 pm MST

Joaqlin Estus

by

Ak907

Newscast with a reporters' roundtable

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m. Eastern time on our platform.

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for April 16, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy

Associated Press

Study: Warming makes US West megadrought worst in modern age

Associated Press

US job losses mount as economic pain deepens

Hitting Indian Country hard: 'The reality is that many tribes have to rely on their gaming and non-gaming enterprise monies to fund their basic services'

Associated Press

'Praying for our people'

Tribes press judge to halt Keystone XL pipeline

The Associated Press

Newscast with guest Vern Jefferson, COVID-19 survivor

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m. Eastern time on our platform.

Indian Country Today