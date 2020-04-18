Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 18, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Tribes and Alaska Native corporations? Dividing $8 billion
- Arizona: 16 percent of COVID-19 deaths are Native Americans
- Navajo Nation coronavirus cases jump 17 percent Saturday
- Two pueblos have some of the highest infection rates in US
- 'Lost confidence' plus claims of unfair diversion for $8 billion fund
- Newscast with guest Vern Jefferson, COVID-19 survivor
- Nasty Twitter fight: ‘She wants to profit’ versus that’s ‘despicable'
- The COVID-19 hit to Indian Country is nearly $50 billion
- Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, and Taika Waititi join Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and frontline organizers to address the growing COVID-19 crisis on the Navajo Nation
- Federal rules: Tribal casinos are ineligible for payroll help
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top Opinion
- COVID-19, ‘It’s not as if we haven’t been through this before’ by Dr. Mary Owen
