Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 17, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week

  1. Native Hawaiians to Deb Haaland: 'We're not Native Americans'
  2. Cicadas: ‘The other white meat’
  3. LaDonna Brave Bull Allard 'changed history'
  4. Marijuana and mental health
  5. Mohegan Tribe adds language, cultural symbols to WNBA jerseys
  6. FOUND: Quechan mom searching for missing daughter
  7. ‘A bridge between cultures’
  8. An existential threat to Northwest tribes
  9. Cherokee ballerinas chosen for elite Russian program
  10. Lost on the front lines: Health care workers who died fighting COVID-19

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  4. Two Spirits, One Heart, Five Genders
  5. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
