Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 11, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Two pueblos have some of the highest infection rates in US
  2. Federal rules: Tribal casinos are ineligible for payroll help
  3. 'This is our Pearl Harbor moment' ... and Indian Country is right there
  4. 'Our hearts are heavy' Karen Ketcher, Cherokee
  5. New life of a trucker: Less traffic. More hours. And so much kindness
  6. Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
  7. Newscast with guest Dean Seneca
  8. Adorable #DontRushChallenge participants in regalia win the internet
  9. Tiny jingle dancer offers healing to the world
  10. 'It's hard when you love something'

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top Opinion

  1. San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman's open letter to Trump: Stimulus is 'simply not enough’ by Chairman Terry Rambler

Top 5 Archives

  1. Social media erupts - RCMP say dead Native woman found in ditch 'not suspicious'
  2. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  3. 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World
  4. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  5. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came

ICT Phone Logo

Alaska villages clamp down on travel

'The less mixing we have going on at this point, the more we slow the virus down'

Joaqlin Estus

A global prayer: This Easter stay at home

'One should not assume that we are going to be rescued by a change in the weather ... assume that the virus will continue to do its thing'

The Associated Press

Staying home on Easter is our ‘obligation’

COVID-19 related news for Friday, April 10, 2020

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for April 9, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Newscast with a reporters' roundtable

Friday, April 10: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

Indian Country Today

Newscast with guest Shelly Diaz

Thursday, April 9: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

Indian Country Today

New Mexico circulates broad tribal preparedness guide

Tribal leaders in New Mexico collaborate to create sweeping coronavirus document

Aliyah Chavez

Newscast with guest Dean Seneca

Watch our newscast weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time for coverage on COVID-19

Indian Country Today

Senior spring collegiate athletes face big decision

Native athletes who are seniors and participate in spring sports have difficult decision ahead of them

Kolby KickingWoman

New life of a trucker: Less traffic. More hours. And so much kindness

Native truck drivers across the U.S. report similar changes tied to the pandemic: long shifts, extra precautions, fewer wrecks and more “thank yous.”

Aliyah Chavez