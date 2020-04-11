Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 11, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Two pueblos have some of the highest infection rates in US
- Federal rules: Tribal casinos are ineligible for payroll help
- 'This is our Pearl Harbor moment' ... and Indian Country is right there
- 'Our hearts are heavy' Karen Ketcher, Cherokee
- New life of a trucker: Less traffic. More hours. And so much kindness
- Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
- Newscast with guest Dean Seneca
- Adorable #DontRushChallenge participants in regalia win the internet
- Tiny jingle dancer offers healing to the world
- 'It's hard when you love something'
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top Opinion
- San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman's open letter to Trump: Stimulus is 'simply not enough’ by Chairman Terry Rambler
Top 5 Archives
- Social media erupts - RCMP say dead Native woman found in ditch 'not suspicious'
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
- 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
Sign up for our Weekly Email Newsletter Blast
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox.
You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling