Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 10, 2021

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 10, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Author:
Publish date:
What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week

Top 10

  1. ‘The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw’
  2. Court strikes key provision of Indian child welfare law
  3. Headdress found in dumpster makes its way home
  4. EXCLUSIVE: New 'Rutherford Falls' cast photos, poster
  5. Fond du Lac Band wins halt to copper mine
  6. ‘Required': North Dakota passes Native education bill
  7. Deb Haaland's visit home: Grandparents’ prayers
  8. Indigenous actor joins ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ cast
  9. Child welfare law is battered by court. Still standing
  10. Teaching teachers to reach Indigenous youth

ICT Newscasts

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

More Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  4. 8 Things You Should Know About Two Spirit People
  5. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
ICT Phone Logo

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

ICT Top 10 - April 7, 2021
News

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 10, 2021

Boston Marathon, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Boston Marathon Twitter page)
News

Group wants Boston Marathon moved from Indigenous Peoples Day

A monarch butterfly pollinates a flower at the Pismo Beach Butterfly Grove in Pismo Beach, California. (Photo by Leo Tochterman/Cronkite News)
News

2024 protection is 'too long' for monarch butterflies

Production personnel perform a visual inspection of filled vaccine vials inside the Incepta plant on the outskirts of Dhaka in Bangladesh Saturday Feb. 13, 2021. In an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangladesh's largest city lies a factory with gleaming new equipment imported from Germany, its immaculate hallways lined with hermetically sealed rooms. Yet the factory is operating at just a quarter of its capacity. It is one of three factories that The Associated Press found on three continents whose owners say they could start producing hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines on short notice if only they had the blueprints and technical know-how. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)
Outside

No region spared as virus cases, deaths surge

W. M. Keck Observatory at Mauna Kea. (Photo courtesy of sharkhats, Creative Commons)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

"Acting Director Elizabeth Fowler is visiting sites in the IHS Billings Area this week to highlight #COVID19 vaccination efforts in Montana. Thank you to our Billings Area team and our tribal and urban Indian organization partners for your work towards reaching community immunity." (Photo courtesy of Indian Health Service via Twitter)
News

$8.5B for IHS in Joe Biden's budget

A California condor. The endangered bird could return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 100 years. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Facebook page)
News

California condor could return to northwest

Clarence Dixon, Navajo, was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1977 killing of Deana Bowdoin, a 21-year-old Arizona State University student. (Photo by Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry)
News

Arizona’s plan to seek execution warrants includes Navajo

Eileen Briggs photo
Newscasts

Economic development for Indian People