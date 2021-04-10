Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 10, 2021
What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Top 10
- ‘The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw’
- Court strikes key provision of Indian child welfare law
- Headdress found in dumpster makes its way home
- EXCLUSIVE: New 'Rutherford Falls' cast photos, poster
- Fond du Lac Band wins halt to copper mine
- ‘Required': North Dakota passes Native education bill
- Deb Haaland's visit home: Grandparents’ prayers
- Indigenous actor joins ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ cast
- Child welfare law is battered by court. Still standing
- Teaching teachers to reach Indigenous youth
ICT Newscasts
Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- 8 Things You Should Know About Two Spirit People
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
