Top 10 Indian Country stories for May 08, 2021
What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Top 10
- ‘Journey of the Freckled Indian’
- Yurok Tribe buying back traditional territory
- Native women appointed to White House’s climate justice table
- Instagram apologizes, MMIWG movement erased online
- A ‘call for justice’: MMIWG awareness day
- President Biden: A Proclamation on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, 2021
- Blackfeet shares vaccine with northern relatives
- No border for Indigenous nations straddling US, Canada
- Indigenizing the universities
- Muscogee declaring its ‘own identity’
ICT Newscasts
Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- 8 Things You Should Know About Two Spirit People
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- Navajo-dubbed ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ now on Disney+
