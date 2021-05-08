Top 10 Indian Country stories for May 08, 2021

Top 10 Indian Country stories for May 08, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Author:
Publish date:

ICT Top 10 - May 08, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week

Top 10

  1. ‘Journey of the Freckled Indian’
  2. Yurok Tribe buying back traditional territory
  3. Native women appointed to White House’s climate justice table
  4. Instagram apologizes, MMIWG movement erased online
  5. A ‘call for justice’: MMIWG awareness day
  6. President Biden: A Proclamation on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, 2021
  7. Blackfeet shares vaccine with northern relatives
  8. No border for Indigenous nations straddling US, Canada
  9. Indigenizing the universities
  10. Muscogee declaring its ‘own identity’

ICT Newscasts

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

More Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. 8 Things You Should Know About Two Spirit People
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. Navajo-dubbed ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ now on Disney+
ICT Phone Logo

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

ICT Top 10 - May 08, 2021
News

Top 10 Indian Country stories for May 08, 2021

Michael Greyeyes as Qaletaqa Walker - Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 3, Episode 8.
News

Indigenous helmed shows mark ‘significant moment’

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland today announced April 28, 2021 the approval of $927,000 for the Tribal Youth Coastal Restoration Program. (Photo courtesy of Interior Department)
News

Oil spill money budgeted to restore ecosystems

Haskell
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

Mike Forcia raises his hands in the air as people photograph the fallen Christopher Columbus statue at the Minnesota state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
News

Schools try compromise on Columbus Day

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala walk up the stairs in the West Wing of the White House Monday, March 29, 2021, following the President’s remarks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)
Outside

Weak jobs report spurs arguments over big fed spending

ICT Black Logo
Outside

Corruption, economic woes spark Colombia's deadly protests

ICT Black Logo
Outside

CNN analyst's comments don’t quiet critics

colville-women-ceremony-of-tears-1939
Newscasts

Celebrating Native American women