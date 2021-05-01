Top 10 Indian Country stories for May 01, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
ICT Top 10 - May 01, 2021

Top 10

  1. No border for Indigenous nations straddling US, Canada
  2. Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife pays Tulalip fishermen $50,000 to settle false arrest suit
  3. Interior sets new path through land maze
  4. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision delivers significant victory for the Navajo Nation
  5. When water levels plummet
  6. Misrepresentation of Indigenous peoples of Alaska needs to stop
  7. #NativeNerd: ‘Rutherford Falls’ is the best thing I’ve ever seen on TV
  8. Braiding in Native American history
  9. Native women appointed to White House’s climate justice table
  10. Applied Behavior Analysis is abusive to Native children

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  4. Meet the Geronimos: Descendants Talk About Living With the Legacy
  5. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
ICT Phone Logo

News

Robert Begay, 63, died from COVID-19. (Photo Courtesy of Faith Begay-Dominique)
Obituaries

‘Best dad ever’ impacted many

A street sign on Acoma Pueblo in New Mexico. (Photo courtesy of Pueblo of Acoma)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

Healthy coral reef systems like those at Palmyra and Kingman National Wildlife Refuges support countless species of reef fish and other animals, but portions of the reefs were being smothered by invasive organisms that gained nutrients from the iron leaching off shipwrecks. Removing the wrecks gives the reef its best chance to resist impacts of global climate and oceanographic changes into the future. (Photo by Susan White, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
News

Global warming's extreme rains threaten Hawaii's coral reefs

This photo provided by Don Woener shows bison gathered in a loading chute as they await transfer to a Montana Indian Reservation on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. U.S. officials hope to use such transfers to reduce the number of bison sent to slaughter for disease control.
News

Montana bison back

In this April 21, 2020 photo, people walk past an Earth globe sculpture at Thea's Park in Tacoma, Wash., with the WestRock Paper Mill in the background. Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and observance that helped spur activism against air and water pollution and disappearing plants and animals, but ongoing challenges remain throughout the world. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Outside

People of color are exposed to more air pollution

Registered nurse Elaine Crabb draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, March 22, 2021 at a special vaccination site Bashas’ set up for its employees. It came as state officials announced that they will open registration for vaccine appointments to people as young as 16. (Photo by Travis Robertson, Cronkite News)
Outside

US hits another vaccine milestone

Pictured: The U.S. Department of the Interio in Washington DC., location of The Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Indian Education.
Press Pool

Indian Affairs begins disbursement of $900 million in American Rescue Plan funding to tribes across Indian Country

Elk teeth adorn traditional dresses of Apsáalooke women participating at a parade that commemorated the opening of the “Apsáalookee Women and Warriors” exhibit at Chicago's Field Museum on March 12, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Reid)
Newscasts

A plan for tomorrow's leaders