Top 10 Indian Country stories for April 24, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Author:
Publish date:
  1. Applied Behavior Analysis is abusive to Native children
  2. Native women appointed to White House’s climate justice table
  3. Deb Haaland revokes Donald Trump-era energy orders
  4. #NativeNerd: ‘Rutherford Falls’ is the best thing I’ve ever seen on TV
  5. UNESCO honor for ancient earthworks hits snag
  6. Lummi Nation totem pole making journey to Biden
  7. Cicadas: ‘The other white meat’
  8. Score one for wild rice
  9. Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife pays Tulalip fishermen $50,000 to settle false arrest suit
  10. Supreme Court hears Alaska Native corporations case

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  4. Two Spirits, One Heart, Five Genders
  5. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
An unidentified person sits on rock above Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in this undated photo. An expected surge in lightning caused by climate change could mean increased wildfires for much of the Arctic. (Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters/Steve Chase)
Lightning storms spell wildfire trouble for Arctic

This image shows Sierra Teller Ornelas, writer and producer of “Rutherford Falls,” a new series on the Peacock streaming service, April, 2021. (Reginald Cunningham via AP)
Evening briefs in Indian Country

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a clinician preparing to administer investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66 percent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85 percent. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
US to resume J&J vaccinations

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala walk up the stairs in the West Wing of the White House Monday, March 29, 2021, following the President’s remarks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)
Global summit shows Joe Biden's big vision

"Thank you @FLOTUS for visiting Hunters Point Boarding School and speaking with our Diné youth about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our youth are strong and resilient and we will overcome COVID-19 together! Ahe’hee’" (Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez via Twitter)
Navajo students describe pandemic struggles to Jill Biden

Richard Desautel in Kettle Falls the morning of the decision, April 23, 2021. (Photo courtesy Shelly Boyd via APTN)
No border for Indigenous nations straddling US, Canada

Bryan Newland, tribal chairman of the Bay Mills Indian Community in Michigan, as a guest on the Indian Country Today newscast on May 4, 2020. (Photo by Indian Country Today)
Former Ojibwe chairman tapped for Interior's Indian affairs

Estella Loretto's massive bronze sculpture 'Peaceful Warrior' has been part of the Allan Houser tribute at the MIAC.
Warriors who change the world