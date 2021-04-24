Top 10 Indian Country stories for April 24, 2021
What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Top 10
- Applied Behavior Analysis is abusive to Native children
- Native women appointed to White House’s climate justice table
- Deb Haaland revokes Donald Trump-era energy orders
- #NativeNerd: ‘Rutherford Falls’ is the best thing I’ve ever seen on TV
- UNESCO honor for ancient earthworks hits snag
- Lummi Nation totem pole making journey to Biden
- Cicadas: ‘The other white meat’
- Score one for wild rice
- Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife pays Tulalip fishermen $50,000 to settle false arrest suit
- Supreme Court hears Alaska Native corporations case
ICT Newscasts
Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- Two Spirits, One Heart, Five Genders
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
