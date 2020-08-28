Tohono O'odham police officer killed

'This is a sad day for the Tohono O’odham Nation, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this fine officer who gave his life in the line of duty’

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

A tribal officer in southern Arizona was killed Thursday, and his death is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Tohono O’odham Police Department officer responded to an “armed and erratic driver” near one of the tribe’s casinos on the western edge of the reservation. He was seriously injured during the apprehension, according to a news release.

The officer was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital, where he died.

The FBI confirmed the investigation, but did not give a cause of death or any other details about the officer. The police department is also investigating the killing.

The suspect was also transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries, the FBI said. It did not elaborate.

“This is a sad day for the Tohono O’odham Nation, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this fine officer who gave his life in the line of duty. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Chairman Ned Norris Jr. said in a statement.

The U.S. Border Patrol responded to a shooting in Why, Arizona, at about 9 a.m. to assist tribal police, according to a tweet posted by Roy D. Villareal, chief patrol agent, U.S. Border Patrol Tucson sector

“Injuries were reported during this event,” he said. “The subject was placed into custody by USBP agents after he attempted to flee the area.”

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

