Tlingit elder honored with online memorial

'We know that many of our people are grieving over this great loss, but we also recognized that we need to protect each other and make sure we stay healthy'

Mark Thiessen

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — When a Tlingit elder dies, clan leaders, family and well-wishers from the Alaska Native tribe’s two groups, the Raven (Yéil) and Eagle (Ch’áak’) moieties, typically come together for a memorial ceremony, or ku.éex.

Such a ceremony was held recently following the death of elder, clan leader and college professor Kingeisti David Katzeek.

“We know that many of our people are grieving over this great loss, but we also recognized that we need to protect each other and make sure we stay healthy. We also wanted to honor Kingeisti in our traditional way,” Sealaska Heritage Institute president Rosita Worl, Tlingit, said, using Katzeek’s Tlingit name.

To keep people safe during a pandemic, the memorial differed in some respects: It was held virtually; there was no gift giving; and it didn’t include a feast with the usual salmon, halibut, venison, seal meat, fish oil, seaweed and berries.

Katzeek, 77, died unexpectedly Oct. 28, according to the Juneau-based institute, an Alaska Native nonprofit that promotes Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian cultures. Worl said they understood the cause to be heart failure.

The first president of what has since become the institute, Katzeek is credited with helping revive Alaska Native culture in the state’s southeast, encouraging oral histories and efforts to preserve the Tlingit language.

He was a passionate advocate for language and cultural preservation. In the schools and public gatherings, he was a master storyteller who entranced children and adults alike. He translated and annotated recordings of elders, sharing information that future generations can access through the institute’s William L. Paul Sr. Archives.

_

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

_

To honor him safely, the institute turned to the same technologies that people across the world have employed to remain connected in the coronavirus age, using Zoom video conferencing to bring people together while broadcasting live on its YouTube channel.

The institute had already been transforming in-person programming such as theater lectures to virtual events due to the coronavirus. They figured, “If we can do that for all of these other activities, why can’t we do that for our cultural activities?” Worl said.

This Nov. 5 photo shows a Zoom memorial service conducted by the Sealaska Heritage Institute, with institute president Rosita Worl honoring David Katzeek. (Sealaska Heritage Institute via AP)

During a memorial ceremony, leaders of the clans typically offer comforting words to show their love and support, and to “dry the tears” of the bereaved. They also bring out sacred objects, or at.óowu, such as precious Chilkat robes, clan hats, carvings, and blankets, invoking the spirits of clan ancestors to assist the grieving process.

Held virtually, there had to be some adjustments such as not having people stand near others in support but instead taking turns speaking on the video call. The chatroom served for tribe members to give the traditional thanks to speakers and comfort others. Sacred objects, at.óowu, were set out and visible in the background of those who spoke instead of being displayed in front of a coffin or held in person as at a traditional memorial.

Perhaps the biggest change was capping how many could speak and limiting each person to five minutes. An event that once would have taken days or weeks, and in more recent times some 12 to 14 hours, happened in about four hours.

Holding the memorial online had at least one advantage, in that it allowed some 2,000 people to take part from New Mexico to California — “they were all over the country, wherever our clan members are living,” Worl said.

She said the memorial was an innovative and successful merging of traditional rites with modern technology and the public health and safety requirements demanded by the pandemic.

The institute is now using the experience to write guides for others to do the same.

“One of the strengths of our people is our ability to transform our cultural needs to current circumstances ... while at the same time maintaining our culture,” Worl said

To see the memorial service, click here.

To see a 2019 one-hour talk by Kingeisti David Katzeek, click here.

Joaqlin Estus, Tlingit, contributed to this report. She is a national correspondent for Indian Country Today, and a long-time Alaska journalist.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.