Three congressional candidates, Medicaid on Oklahoma ballots

Graham Lee Brewer

Special to Indian Country Today

NORMAN, Okla. — All Five Civilized Tribes are represented on Tuesday’s ballot in Oklahoma, as well as candidates from the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribe.

Three candidates are running for Congress.

Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Cherokee, is seeking a fifth term serving eastern Oklahoma's Congressional District 2, which covers about a quarter of the state. The fiscal and social conservative rancher and business owner is favored to win his primary Tuesday.

He faces another Cherokee Nation citizen in the November general election: healthcare compliance trainer Danyell Lanier, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Republican Rep. Tom Cole, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, is also expected to win his primary.

Mullin received some backlash, even from fellow Republican the late Sen. Tom Coburn of Oklahoma, during his last reelection for breaking a pledge he made to not seek more than three terms.

Mullin describes his tenure on Capitol Hill as a “duty” and has said in recent interviews that he still feels like he has work to get done before he retires from office.

“He is a strong supporter of President Trump’s agenda to defeat the socialists in Washington, D.C., defend our cherished traditional values and protect the sanctity of life,” according to his campaign website.

While Mullin has focused slightly more in recent years on legislation in Indian Country, no policy initiatives are outlined in his current reelection bid. Mullin chaired Trump’s Native American Coalition during the 2016 presidential campaign. His district is largely Republican, and his core issues remain areas like ending abortion, building Trump’s border wall, reversing the Affordable Care Act and reducing regulations and tax codes on private businesses.

Lanier is campaigning on reforming the criminal justice system and policing, increasing access to healthcare and protecting natural resources by ensuring the enforcement of environmental protection laws.

Cole is seeking his 10th term representing Congressional District 4 and is the longest-sitting Indigenous member of Congress. District 4 covers 15 counties in south-central Oklahoma.

Cole’s reelection platform also leaves out Indian Country policy, but earlier this year he co-sponsored a bill with Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico to increase broadband access in Indian Country.

Oklahomans also will vote on a state question that would mandate expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, has resisted Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma, which has one of the highest rates of uninsured, making it a staple of his political platform.

Oklahoma legislative races with Native candidates:

Chelsey Branham, Chickasaw and Cherokee, Democrat, House 83

Matt Hecox, Muscogee Creek, Democrat, Senate 15

Mark McBride, Potawatomi, Republican, House 53

Summer Wesley, Choctaw, Democrat, House 100

Jennifer Wilkinson, Cheyenne and Arapaho, Democrat, Senate 45

Scott Fetgatter, Choctaw, Republican, House 16

Carly Hotvedt, Cherokee, Democrat, Senate 35

Ajay Pittman, Seminole, Democrat, House 99

Graham Lee Brewer, Cherokee Nation, is an associate editor covering Indigenous affairs at High Country News and an Indian Country Today contributor based in Oklahoma. Follow him on Twitter: @grahambrewer.

