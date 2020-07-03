The end of a mascot: Washington NFL team to 'review' its dictionary-defined slur

After sponsor FedEx asks Washington's NFL team to change its name, team announces review

Staff and wire reports

WASHINGTON — The Washington NFL team said Friday it will begin a "through review of the team's name."

This comes a day after the title sponsor of the Washington NFL stadium asked the team to change its name.

Owner Dan Snyder said in a news release: “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community is is proud to represent on and off the field.”

In the past Snyder has repeated that he would never change the name.

Head coach Ron Rivera said in the statement it was an “issue of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

Several sports commentators said a review of the team name means the issue is over. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted: "And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming. "

Thursday FedEx said: "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name." That company paid the team $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

In addition to the stadium name and sponsorship agreement, FedEx CEO Frederik Smith is a minority owner. Majority owner Daniel Snyder has shown no indications he'll change the name since buying the team in 1999.

Amid the national debate over race, pressure has been mounting on the organization to abandon the name called a "dictionary-defined racial slur" by experts and advocates.

Investors this week wrote to FedEx, PepsiCo and other sponsors asking them to request a change. FedEx is believed to be the first to take action.

On Thursday night, Nike appeared to remove all of the Washington team gear from its online store. The other 31 NFL teams were listed and a search for the Washington team came up with no results. Nike did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.

Asked about Snyder changing the name, a spokesman said recently the team had no comment. The team last week removed the name of racist founder George Preston Marshall from its Ring of Fame at FedEx Field, and a monument to him was removed from the site of the old RFK Stadium.

Washington, D.C., mayor Muriel Bowser also said the name was an "obstacle" to the team returning to the District. The team's lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027, and it is still talking to Washington, Virginia and Maryland about building a new stadium.