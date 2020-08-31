Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Thanks to our generous spirits

Executive producer Patty Talahongva, Hopi, and intern Quindrea Yazzie, Diné, recording the weekday newscast at the Phoenix Indian School Visitor Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Indian Country Today)

Mark Trahant

LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

Mark Trahant
Indian Country Today

I was a boy when I first learned about one of Indian Country’s shared values: generosity.

My grandparents made a trip every year to my grandmother’s childhood home in Frazer, Montana, on the lands of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes. That particular year, more than 50 years ago, is hazy, but I recall she was looking for a particular type of star quilt. So she went quiltmaker-to-quiltmaker with her list of questions. It seems like at every home there was a protocol, involving food and coffee (water or kool-aid for me). I know now that’s routine. But the lesson to a kid was about the generosity inherent in our cultures.

I have experienced that generosity again and again.

There was at least one occasion where Indigenous generosity conflicted with my journalism values. I arrived at the Lummi Nation to report a story and was asked if I could spare a few moments to meet with the tribal council. Of course, I agreed. Once there the council handed me an eagle feather. The chairman, Stan Jones at that time, said he wanted to thank me for my work and for amplifying his community’s voice. I was working at the Seattle Times — and I told my editor there is no way I was refusing that act of generosity. I was thinking I would get pulled off the story I was working on … but she understood and we worked out a plan for transparency. Generosity won.

That brings me to my most recent encounter with our generous spirit.

When we revived Indian Country Today a little more than two years ago we decided we were going to be public media. We would still sell advertising, and engage in entrepreneurial activities, but we would also ask our readers to contribute (keeping the content itself, free).

I love our readers; our community. Our summer drive just ended and we topped our goal of $50,000. We also hoped to get 100 people to sign up to make monthly contributions. We shot past that goal, 140, some at last count.

One smaller campaign that begins now is to look for larger donors, tribes, businesses, law firms, even individuals who have the resources to contribute $5,000 each year. We call this the Phoenix 100 and our goal is 100 benefactors.

On top of that, two or three times a year, we will continue with our “membership” drives. So if you missed out …expect to hear from us again before the end of the year. (Even though the drive is over, feel free to make a contribution, even a small one, whenever a story touches you.)

I think what’s so important here is that the journey of this news enterprise is just at the beginning. As we continue to grow and expand, we will be in a position to hire more people and tell more stories about all of the Indigenous people of Turtle Island.

I was thinking this morning about little ways that we could change the larger narrative. One cool idea: What if we broadcast footage, perhaps even from drones, of every tribal nation? Just clips of the ordinary: The beautiful places we call home, the smiles of our people, the uniqueness that we all know to be true.

Our daily broadcast now reaches some 75 million households — a number we hope to double in the coming year. The ideal is for everyone to be able to access our daily broadcast on their PBS station. Our news.

Thank you again for your generous support. It’s humbling and inspiring. And it reminds me how powerful, and wonderful, our mission remains.

Aishen
Quyana
Ahéhee'
Kinana'skomitin
Chi miigwech
Gunałchéesh

There are a few hundred ways we should say “thank you” to our gracious community.

ICT Smartphone Logo for ARTICLES

Mark Trahant, Shoshone-Bannock, is editor of Indian Country Today. On Twitter: @TrahantReports Trahant is based in Phoenix.

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oneida, Ojibwe performance artist joins peace project

Ty Defoe's piece for the worldwide campaign demonstrates connectedness through the ‘great circle of life’

Sandra Hale Schulman

Who's a hero in the Trump era? Possibly Wilma Mankiller, Will Rogers, Jim Thorpe, Sacagawea

Administration is leaving open the possibility of a statue of Donald Trump himself in the Trump-created statue park after receiving what it said were 'multiple nominations'

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Here is the news we're talking about on August 31, 2020: Incarcerated Natives people ‘slipped through the cracks’ after McGirt, FBI issues Navajo language poster, Red Cliff Band citizen writes cookbook and more

Indian Country Today

Students shape Wind River virtual tour

A tech company tapped local high schoolers to research sites and tell their tribes' stories for a self-guided tour of the reservation

Kalle Benallie

Nepalese women in prison turn to Ama

Indira Ranamagar of the Magar tribe is the founder and director of Prisoners’ Assistance Nepal

Mary Annette Pember

by

5thgen

Fans hope Marvel's 'Indigenous Voices' boosts representation

The comic book anthology is set to be released in November, during Native American History Month

The Associated Press

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of August 28, 2020

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Fallen Tohono O’odham officer was ‘beloved by so many’

Officer Bryan Brown worked for the department for 19 years, including 10 as a school resource officer

Dalton Walker

by

Dbarnes_

Tribes, lawmakers seek pause on New Mexico drilling plan

The UNESCO World Heritage Site has served as a rallying cry for environmentalists and pueblos that have been trying to stop drilling in the San Juan Basin

The Associated Press

Braves work with tribe to address cultural concerns

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has appointed two citizens to advise the Atlanta Major League Baseball team

Joseph Martin

by

Julie Dye