States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil & gas lease sales

States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil & gas lease sales

The Interior Department is hosting a livestreamed forum on the leasing program Thursday as it considers changes that could affect future sales
Author:
Publish date:

This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, off the cost of Louisiana. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Interior Department is hosting a livestreamed forum on the leasing program Thursday as it considers changes that could affect future sales

Kevin McGill
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Thirteen states sued the Biden administration Wednesday to end a suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water and to reschedule canceled sales of leases in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska waters and western states.

The Republican-leaning states, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, seek a court order ending the moratorium imposed after Democratic President Joe Biden signed executive orders on climate change on Jan. 27.

The suit specifically seeks an order that the government go ahead with a sale of oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico that had been scheduled for March 17 until it was canceled; and a lease sale that had been planned for this year in Alaska’s Cook Inlet.

And it calls for other suspended lease sales to go forward. Sales also have been postponed for federal lands in Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Montana, Oklahoma, Nevada and New Mexico.

Biden and multiple federal agencies bypassed comment periods and other bureaucratic steps required before such delays can be undertaken, the states claim in the lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in the federal court’s Western District of Louisiana.

The lawsuit notes that coastal states receive significant revenue from onshore and offshore oil and gas activity. Stopping leases, the lawsuit argues, would diminish revenue that pays for Louisiana efforts to restore coastal wetlands, raise energy costs and lead to major job losses in oil producing states.

(Related: Why is Biden halting federal oil and gas sales?)

At a news conference, Landry accused the Biden administration of “effectively banning oil and gas activity that supports businesses, employees our workers and, also, as importantly, funds our coastal restoration projects.”

Although Landry and the lawsuit’s supporters said the moratorium has already driven up prices and endangered energy jobs, Biden’s suspension doesn’t stop companies from drilling on existing leases. But a long-term halt to oil and gas sales would curb future production and could hurt states like Louisiana that are heavily dependent on the industry.

Biden’s team has argued that companies still have plenty of undeveloped leases — almost 14 million acres in western states and more than 9 million acres offshore. Companies also have about 7,700 unused drilling permits — enough for years.

“This will not affect oil and gas production or jobs for years to come,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said when asked about the lawsuit’s claims at a Wednesday briefing.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is urging the White House to reconsider the moratorium, but he also pointed to the stockpiled undeveloped leases to suggest the economic threat isn’t imminent. He said the Biden administration has started to issue permits for those stockpiled leases.

“Just as you’re starting to have the communications get you to a point where you’re feeling better about things and the permits are being issued probably isn’t the best time to file litigation,” Edwards said.

Biden administration officials have declined to say how long the pause on lease sales will last.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia are the other plaintiff states.

Western Energy Alliance, an industry lobbying group based in Colorado, sued over the leasing suspension in federal court in Wyoming on the same day it was announced. The Biden administration had not responded to the complaint as of Wednesday.

The Interior Department is hosting a livestreamed forum on the leasing program Thursday as it considers changes that could affect future sales and how much companies pay for oil and gas they extract. A report outlining initial findings and the next steps in the review is due this summer.

AP Logo little

Associated Press reporters Matthew Daly in Washington, Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge and Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana, contributed to this report.

FILE - This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, off the cost of Louisiana. Thirteen states sued the Biden administration Wednesday, March 24, 2021 to end a suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water and to reschedule canceled sales of offshore leases in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska waters and western states. The Republican-leaning states, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, seek a court order ending the moratorium imposed after Democratic President Joe Biden signed executive orders on climate change on Jan. 27. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
News

States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil & gas lease sales

A worker at the 3R Brewery cans the Luiseño Hazy IPA. The brewery reopened in late 2020 after a Covid shutdown with its new name and new offerings. (Photo courtesy of Rincon Reservation Road Brewery).
News

Craft brew with a side of culture

An Arizona National Guard soldier tests a Tohono O’odham Nation citizen for COVID-19 in Santa Rosa in this August 2020 photo. Advocates told a congressional panel Tuesday that COVID-19 relief funds targeted to Native Americans will help, but will not solve deep-rooted problems that made the pandemic so hard on Indian Country. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin/National Guard).
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

In this July 6, 1945, photo, scientists and other workers rig the world's first atomic bomb to raise it up onto a 100 foot tower at the Trinity bomb test site near Alamagordo, N.M. The president of the Navajo Nation and New Mexico residents who live downwind from the site of the world's first atomic blast are among those seeking recognition and compensation from the U.S. government for people affected by uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. A congressional subcommittee was taking testimony Wednesday, March 24, 2021, about who should be eligible under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. (AP Photo/File )
News

Renew push for US atomic blasts payout

Margaret Purce and Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women’s national soccer team join President Joe Biden to promote closing pay gap on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 (Screen grab photo)
News

Soccer stars join Joe Biden to promote closing pay gap

Legislation making its way through Congress aims to reaffirm that tribal epidemiology centers should have access to state and federal health data. Tribal leaders have had trouble accessing information to help fight COVID-19 and other diseases in places like the Navajo Nation, where this sign stands. (Photo by Daja E. Henry/Cronkite News)
Coronavirus

Navajo Nation reports 2 COVID deaths

Sections of pipe await placement near Grand Rapids, MN for the Enbridge Line 3 project. (Photo by Mary Annette Pember)
News

Enbridge Line 3 pipeline argued in appeals court

Grassroots fundraiser with former Vice President Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware on August 12, 2020. (Photo by Adam Schultz, Biden for President)
Outside

VP Kamala Harris to lead response to border challenges

FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, socially distanced, and with protective partitions, students work on an art project during class at the Sinaloa Middle School in Novato, Calif. U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Outside

Survey shows 'critical gaps' for in-person learning