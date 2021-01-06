Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Statehouses evacuate amid protests in support of Trump

Protesters attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

The Associated Press

Hundreds of people gathered in state capitals across the country to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's win

Associated Press

Protesters who back President Donald Trump massed outside statehouses from Georgia to New Mexico on Wednesday, leading to some evacuations as cheers rang out in reaction to the news that pro-Trump demonstrators had stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Hundreds of people gathered in state capitals across the country to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's win, waving signs saying "Stop the Steal" and "Four more years," most of them not wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic and a few carrying long guns in places like Oklahoma and Georgia.

(Related: 
Indigenous Congress members marked safe at Capitol
Trump supporters storm US Capitol)

New Mexico state police evacuated staff from a Statehouse building that includes the governor's office and the secretary of state's office as a precaution shortly after hundreds of flag-waving supporters arrived in a vehicle caravan and on horseback.

"It's the first time in the history of the United States that the peaceful transfer of power has been slowed by an act of violence,¨ Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf said. "It is a shameful moment, and I hope that the Congress can recover soon."

Chaotic demonstrations in Washington, D.C., came as Congress tried to affirm the Biden's Electoral College victory.

Georgia's secretary of state and his staff evacuated their offices at the state Capitol as armed protesters gathered outside.

Gabriel Sterling, a top official with the secretary of state's office, said it was an internal decision made by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his team leave.

"We saw stuff happening at the Georgia Capitol and said we should not be around here, we should not be a spark," Sterling told The Associated Press.

About 100 protesters gathered at the state Capitol, some were armed with long guns. Trump has focused much of his ire on Raffensperger in the weeks following his loss by about 12,000 votes.

Trump supporters circled the state Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, in cars and trucks adorned with Trump and U.S. flags for several hours Wednesday, blaring their horns.

In Colorado, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered city agencies to close buildings after hundreds gathered in front of the Capitol building for a protest against the election results.

In South Carolina, protesters supporting Trump came to the Statehouse but left before the U.S. Capitol was breached.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, cheers rang out from demonstrators in reaction to the news that supporters of President Donald Trump had stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Hundreds of mostly unmasked people people gathered outside capitols on Wednesday with Trump flags and “Stop the Steal” signs. In Georgia and Oklahoma, some demonstrators carried guns.

The staff of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was sent home as several hundred pro-Trump demonstrators rallied outside the Capitol, though the demonstration remained relatively calm. A brief scuffle between pro-Trump demonstrators, who included members of the Proud Boys, and counterprotesters broke out in Columbus, Ohio, but there was no immediate threat to the Capitol.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Updated: Protesters forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory

The Associated Press

Indigenous Congress members marked safe at Capitol

'I am safe, but the violence at the Capitol is entirely unacceptable'

Aliyah Chavez

Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler for the two Senate seats in Georgia

The Associated Press

Republicans raise first objection in Congress to Biden win

The Associated Press

Judge allows oil, gas lease sales in Arctic refuge

Sale scheduled for Wednesday

The Associated Press

Georgene Louis: Continuing Deb Haaland's momentum

New Mexico state Rep. Georgene Louis announces run for Congress on Monday #NativeVote21

Aliyah Chavez

by

Carol Miller

Michigan judge blocks key permit for mining project

The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin contends the mine would lower the groundwater table, harm wetlands and expose the river to acidic runoff

The Associated Press

Athletes lend a hand(print) to MMIW

Red handprint represents message that Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Movement wants out: 'We will not be silenced'

Cronkite News

'Let's do this': US representatives sworn in

A record six Indigenous Congress members took the oath of office

Dalton Walker

Vaccine trials' fast rollout reveals distrust

Few tribes signed up to participate in clinical trials for reasons ranging from the quick nature of the studies, to suspicion and distrust tied to unethical practices of the past. *Clarification

The Associated Press

by

lisa6u56ij