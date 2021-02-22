Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

State of Indian Nations goes virtual

Kolby KickingWoman

The 19th annual address goes live at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Kolby KickingWoman
Indian Country Today

The National Congress of American Indians kicks off its virtual Executive Council Winter Session with the State of Indian Nations address Monday afternoon.

NCAI President Fawn Sharp, Quinault Indian Nation, would normally give the speech to a crowd of tribal leaders in the nation’s capital, yet these are not normal times.

This is the 19th year of the speech, usually given around the same time the President of the United States gives the State of the Union address. A time and date has yet to be determined for President Joe Biden’s address.

The speech is “a speech that shares the positive and future-oriented vision of tribal nations. The speech outlines the goals of tribal leaders, the opportunities for success and advancement of Native peoples, and priorities to advance our nation-to-nation relationship with the United States,” according to the national organization.

After Sharp concludes her speech, a member of Congress will present a congressional response. For the last two years, Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, gave the response.

This year’s congressional response comes from Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Last year, Sharp declared an “undeniable truth” that the “state of Indian nations is strong.”

The speech will be streamed live on the NCAI Facebook page and other social media platforms. You can register to watch the event here. 

ICT smartphone logo

Kolby KickingWoman, Blackfeet/A'aniih is a reporter/producer for Indian Country Today. He is from the great state of Montana and currently reports for the Washington Bureau. For hot sports takes and too many Lakers tweets, follow him on Twitter - @KDKW_406. Email - kkickingwoman@indiancountrytoday.com

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Navajo Nation reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

President Jonathan Nez said even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus

The Associated Press

Google Doodle celebrates Zitkala-Ša

The world learns about the contributions of the Yankton Sioux artist and suffragist on Monday and Chris Pappan who created the Google Doodle

Vincent Schilling

Seal oil is again on elders' menu

Alaska's Department of Environmental Conservation approved seal oil for use in elder homes

The Associated Press

Pandemic prompts changes to HIV testing, treatment

The ability to continue testing and getting people into treatment is particularly important in Phoenix

Cronkite News

by

sh27113

Feds drop legal battle against Mashpee lands

The tribe's vice chair called it a triumph for the tribe and for ancestors 'who have fought and died to ensure our Land and sovereign rights are respected'

The Associated Press

by

K8tySC

Enbridge Line 3 divides Indigenous lands, people

Demand for jobs clash with traditional teachings, split families and friends along the Line 3 pipeline route

Mary Annette Pember

by

Alligator

Navajo Nation reports 48 new Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Total number of cases is 29,509

The Associated Press

Innovative MIT Natives: ‘It’s time for action’

2020 Indigenous Solve Innovators tackle challenges facing Native communities

Kolby KickingWoman

What to know about Deb Haaland’s confirmation hearing

A break down of what to expect at Deb Haaland’s historic hearing Tuesday and in the days, weeks to come

Aliyah Chavez

by

rareskythree

Tribes have high hopes as Haaland confirmation hearing nears

Haaland would be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency

The Associated Press