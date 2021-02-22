State of Indian Nations goes virtual

The 19th annual address goes live at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country Today

The National Congress of American Indians kicks off its virtual Executive Council Winter Session with the State of Indian Nations address Monday afternoon.

NCAI President Fawn Sharp, Quinault Indian Nation, would normally give the speech to a crowd of tribal leaders in the nation’s capital, yet these are not normal times.

This is the 19th year of the speech, usually given around the same time the President of the United States gives the State of the Union address. A time and date has yet to be determined for President Joe Biden’s address.

The speech is “a speech that shares the positive and future-oriented vision of tribal nations. The speech outlines the goals of tribal leaders, the opportunities for success and advancement of Native peoples, and priorities to advance our nation-to-nation relationship with the United States,” according to the national organization.

After Sharp concludes her speech, a member of Congress will present a congressional response. For the last two years, Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, gave the response.

This year’s congressional response comes from Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Last year, Sharp declared an “undeniable truth” that the “state of Indian nations is strong.”

The speech will be streamed live on the NCAI Facebook page and other social media platforms. You can register to watch the event here.

Kolby KickingWoman, Blackfeet/A'aniih is a reporter/producer for Indian Country Today. He is from the great state of Montana and currently reports for the Washington Bureau. For hot sports takes and too many Lakers tweets, follow him on Twitter - @KDKW_406. Email - kkickingwoman@indiancountrytoday.com

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.