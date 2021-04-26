Standing Rock disputes new figures by Dakota Access owners

Standing Rock disputes new figures by Dakota Access owners

The figures by Dakota Access “rely on unsupported hearsay and exaggeration,” Standing Rock lawyers said
Author:
Publish date:

Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota on September 3, 2016. (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Indian Country Today, File)

The figures by Dakota Access “rely on unsupported hearsay and exaggeration,” Standing Rock lawyers said

Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. — Attorneys for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota and South Dakota say the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers unlawfully authorized the Dakota Access pipeline without fully assessing the risks and are asking a judge to shut down the flow of oil while the Corps conducts a second environmental review.

Standing Rock and other tribes filed a response in federal court Friday to a document by owners of the pipeline who said shuttering the pipeline would be a crushing economic blow to several entities, including the state of North Dakota and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

(Previous: Judge orders delay amid debate over Dakota Access pipeline)

Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota on September 2, 2016. (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye)
Pictured: The Dakota Access Pipeline under construction being installed between farms, as seen from 50th Avenue in New Salem, North Dakota. The pipeline extends from Illinois to North Dakota.

The figures by Dakota Access “rely on unsupported hearsay and exaggeration,” Standing Rock lawyers said.

“The MHA Nation is a sovereign, and is free to change its position, although its assertions about economic impacts carry little weight if unsupported by admissible evidence,” the document by Standing Rock and the other tribes said. “The Tribes have never denied that shutting down the pipeline would have impacts; however, they have emphasized that the profits of others should not come at the expense of the Tribes, especially when the law has not been followed.”

Also Friday, a federal appeals court denied a request from the pipeline to reconsider a panel’s ruling requiring a new environmental review while one of its permits remains revoked. The decision clears the way for U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to rule on whether the pipeline must shut down during the review process.

AP Logo little

Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota on September 3, 2016. (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye)
News

Standing Rock disputes new figures by Dakota Access owners

New Zealand band Six60 perform at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Six60 is being billed as the biggest live act in the world since the coronavirus pandemic struck after New Zealand stamped out the spread of the virus, allowing life to return to normal. On Saturday, the band played a remarkable finale to their latest tour, performing in front of 50,000 people at the first-ever concert at Auckland's Eden Park. (AP Photo/David Rowland)
News

The world isolates. A New Zealand band plays to 50,000 fans

Baptist Church members wearing personal protective suits check the body temperature of devotees arriving to attend a Sunday service in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Outside

Briefs: India's crematoriums overwhelmed as virus 'swallows people'

Tongva elder Julia Bogany - who worked tirelessly for the Gabrieleno Tongva Mission Band of Indians to keep preserve their culture and language - died on March 28, 2021 of complications from a stroke. She is shown here celebrating her birthday in 2018 at the Wishtoyo Chumash Foundation. (Photo courtesy of Pitzer College)
News

Tongva elder, educator Julia Bogany dies at 72

Grand Canyon. (Photo by Mark, Creative Commons)
News

Skilled, Indigenous: Floating down the Grand Canyon

ICT Black Logo
News

Famed Laguna Pueblo photographer dies

ICT Top 10 - April 24, 2021
News

Top 10 Indian Country stories for April 24, 2021

An unidentified person sits on rock above Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in this undated photo. An expected surge in lightning caused by climate change could mean increased wildfires for much of the Arctic. (Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters/Steve Chase)
News

Lightning storms spell wildfire trouble for Arctic

This image shows Sierra Teller Ornelas, writer and producer of “Rutherford Falls,” a new series on the Peacock streaming service, April, 2021. (Reginald Cunningham via AP)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country