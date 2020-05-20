Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

South Dakota governor calls on Trump in tribal checkpoint feud

In this Jan. 23 photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

Dalton Walker

Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she provided affidavits and video recordings of the checkpoints to the White House, Justice Department, Interior Department and the state’s congressional delegation

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

South Dakota’s governor has asked President Donald Trump and other federal officials to get involved with tribal checkpoints on Lakota land.

Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she provided affidavits and video recordings of the checkpoints, which resulted from an investigation ordered by South Dakota’s attorney general, to the White House, Justice Department, Interior Department and the state’s congressional delegation. Noem sent a four-page letter dated May 20 addressed to Trump.

“This, however, is not simply a matter between a sovereign state and sovereign tribal government,” the letter said. “Rather, the federal government has an interest in interstate commerce, transportation of critical infrastructure goods, provision of services from critical infrastructure industries, and the uniform treatment of all travelers on a non-discriminatory basis.”

Noem’s latest move comes less than two weeks after she threatened legal action against the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Oglala Sioux Tribe. Both tribes have set up checkpoints on federal and state highways that run through the reservation in an effort to keep the new coronavirus away from tribal land.

The tribes did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. However, both have cited sovereignty and treaty rights and said they will maintain the checkpoints until they decide it’s safe to take them down.

In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Chairman Harold Frazier of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe leaves federal court in Washington. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appeared headed Monday, May 11, 2020, for a legal confrontation with two Native American Indian tribes over highway checkpoints intended to keep the coronavirus away from their reservations. Both tribes said over the weekend the checkpoints would stand on their reservations. “We will not apologize for being an island of safety in a sea of uncertainty and death,” Frazier said in a statement. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen File)
In this Feb. 28, 2017, photo, Chairman Harold Frazier of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe leaves federal court in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen File)

The tribes have two of South Dakota’s larger reservations, with tribal land larger than some states. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier has noted the health care system on his reservation has only eight hospital beds and six ventilators, and said the infection could “spread like wildfire” if the tribe fails to remain vigilant.

(Related coverage: South Dakota tribes stand firm behind checkpoints)

Noem dedicated a section of the state’s COVID-19 website to tribal checkpoint information that includes her letters and links to highway easements. She said Wednesday the tribes have continued to maintain the checkpoints “despite weeks of attempts” by state officials to find a solution that would respect tribal sovereignty and state and federal law.

A third South Dakota tribe, the Rosebud Sioux, said last week it set up similar checkpoints on tribal roads. Noem didn’t mention them Wednesday in her daily briefing.

Tribes across Indian Country have set up checkpoints, including in Arizona and New Mexico, two places hit hard by the coronavirus.

(Related coverage: Chairman Harold Frazier talks checkpoints with Indian Country Today)

This is a developing story.

ICT Phone Logo

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter - @daltonwalker

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit

Annette Bilagody had never sold her beadwork online before. With help from her granddaughter, she can barely keep up with demand

Aliyah Chavez

by

NoraInMontana

Largest yet: $1.3 billion contract for border wall awarded

A North Dakota construction company favored by President Donald Trump has received the largest contract to date to build a section of Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border

The Associated Press

Montana judge blocks law restricting absentee ballot collection

Updated: Tribes, the ACLU and advocacy groups had sued to stop the 2018 law, arguing it disproportionately harms Native Americans who live in rural areas and rely on others to collect and drop off their ballots

The Associated Press

FBI seeks tips on Navajo man's death

Any member of the public with information is asked to contact the agency

Aliyah Chavez

Thousands evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warns that downtown Midland could end up 'under approximately 9 feet of water' on Wednesday

The Associated Press

Things to know for Wednesday

Your daily look at the latest headlines from around Indian Country

Indian Country Today

Crow Creek leaders sentenced in embezzlement scheme

In all, six people stole about $1 million in tribal money and assets from 2014 to 2019, U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says

The Associated Press

1 Michigan dam breached, another at risk amid Midwest floods

'We were laying in bed when I heard sirens'

The Associated Press

by

travelwels

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe returns to court

A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday on a motion in the Cape Cod-based tribe's legal battle over its reservation status

Kolby KickingWoman

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling iconic baby powder in US, Canada

Demand for the talc-based powder has dwindled amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it has caused cancer

The Associated Press