South Dakota governor calls on Trump in tribal checkpoint feud

Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she provided affidavits and video recordings of the checkpoints to the White House, Justice Department, Interior Department and the state’s congressional delegation

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

South Dakota’s governor has asked President Donald Trump and other federal officials to get involved with tribal checkpoints on Lakota land.

Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she provided affidavits and video recordings of the checkpoints, which resulted from an investigation ordered by South Dakota’s attorney general, to the White House, Justice Department, Interior Department and the state’s congressional delegation. Noem sent a four-page letter dated May 20 addressed to Trump.

“This, however, is not simply a matter between a sovereign state and sovereign tribal government,” the letter said. “Rather, the federal government has an interest in interstate commerce, transportation of critical infrastructure goods, provision of services from critical infrastructure industries, and the uniform treatment of all travelers on a non-discriminatory basis.”

Noem’s latest move comes less than two weeks after she threatened legal action against the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Oglala Sioux Tribe. Both tribes have set up checkpoints on federal and state highways that run through the reservation in an effort to keep the new coronavirus away from tribal land.

The tribes did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. However, both have cited sovereignty and treaty rights and said they will maintain the checkpoints until they decide it’s safe to take them down.

In this Feb. 28, 2017, photo, Chairman Harold Frazier of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe leaves federal court in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen File)

The tribes have two of South Dakota’s larger reservations, with tribal land larger than some states. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier has noted the health care system on his reservation has only eight hospital beds and six ventilators, and said the infection could “spread like wildfire” if the tribe fails to remain vigilant.

(Related coverage: South Dakota tribes stand firm behind checkpoints)

Noem dedicated a section of the state’s COVID-19 website to tribal checkpoint information that includes her letters and links to highway easements. She said Wednesday the tribes have continued to maintain the checkpoints “despite weeks of attempts” by state officials to find a solution that would respect tribal sovereignty and state and federal law.

A third South Dakota tribe, the Rosebud Sioux, said last week it set up similar checkpoints on tribal roads. Noem didn’t mention them Wednesday in her daily briefing.

Tribes across Indian Country have set up checkpoints, including in Arizona and New Mexico, two places hit hard by the coronavirus.

(Related coverage: Chairman Harold Frazier talks checkpoints with Indian Country Today)

This is a developing story.

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter - @daltonwalker

—

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

—