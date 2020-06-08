South Dakota checkpoints: Key events

The Cheyenne River Sioux and Oglala Sioux tribes have reached an apparent standstill in their dispute with the governor over coronavirus checkpoints: Here's a look at how they got here

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

As demonstrators across the U.S. protest racial injustice, citizens of two South Dakota tribal nations are standing guard over their land.

Since April, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Oglala Sioux Tribes have maintained highway checkpoints on state and federal roads in an effort to ward off the coronavirus pandemic.

The move hasn't gone over well with South Dakota’s top elected official.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem first threatened legal action, then asked President Donald Trump to intervene.

In this Jan. 23 photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

There’s been no public word on a response from the federal government, and both tribes remain vigilant amid concerns the infection could still quickly spread among a vulnerable population and overwhelm their limited resources.

As of early June, South Dakota has reported 62 deaths, 5,162 positive cases and another 4,084 recovered cases, according to the state health department. More than half the total cases were reported in eastern South Dakota's Minnehaha County, home to the state’s largest city, Sioux Falls.

Amid the apparent standstill, Natives across the country have joined protests following George Floyd's death in police custody, including on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Here's a closer look at events that have unfolded in South Dakota:

CHECKPOINTS TIMELINE

April 1: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier deputizes more than a dozen officers to assist with checkpoints, according to the West River Eagle.

In this Feb. 28, 2017, photo, Chairman Harold Frazier of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe leaves federal court in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen File)

April 8: The Bureau of Indian Affairs issues a memorandum containing guidance on tribal checkpoints. It says tribes have authority to restrict or close their own roads, but when it comes to state or federal highways, they must consult with those governments.

April 23: Noem sends a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt saying Cheyenne River didn’t consult with the state or seek agreement regarding the checkpoints. She says ranchers and workers have been delayed at the checkpoints, and state employees have been required to get tribal permits to pass.

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner sends Noem a letter urging her to issue a stay-at-home order, suspend evictions and utility shut-offs, and close nonessential businesses, including Keystone XL pipeline construction. South Dakota has been one of a few states to not issue a stay-at-home order.

April 24: Bureau of Indian Affairs Director Darryl LaCounte sends a letter to Frazier asking the tribe to meet with South Dakota officials to “reach a mutually acceptable plan” for the checkpoints.

Bureau of Indian Affairs Director Darryl LaCounte (Photo via Interior Department website)

April 26: Frazier responds to LaCounte with a letter saying he had consulted with the state. Frazier writes: “Rather than threaten us for trying to protect all of our reservation’s residents, could the BIA instead deploy its local and regional employees to come help us at the checkpoints or elsewhere on the reservation, protect against the spread of this deadly COVID-19 virus on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation?”

Frazier issues a statement on the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ letter regarding the tribe’s public health actions.

May 8: Noem sends letters to Frazier and Bear Runner, threatening legal action if the checkpoints are not removed in 48 hours.

Frazier responds to Noem with a strongly worded news release, saying the tribe has met the definition of consultation with state and federal agencies and citing the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868. “We will not apologize for being an island of safety in a sea of uncertainty and death,” Frazier wrote.

Bear Runner responds to Noem with a similar letter, saying the tribe had been in communication with state officials as recently as April 16, and no objection was raised. “Your threats of legal action are not helpful and do not intimidate us,” Bear Runner wrote.

In an undated letter to tribal citizens posted on the tribe’s Facebook page, Bear Runner explains Noem’s legal threat and says the tribe is ready to “stand against foreign intrusion.” He adds: “We will not sacrifice our loved ones for their greed."

(Julian Bear Runner | Facebook)

May 9: A group of more than a dozen bipartisan state lawmakers writes a letter to Noem, saying the state “has no jurisdiction over the highways running through Indian lands in the state without tribal consent.” The letter also cites the 1851 and 1868 Fort Laramie Treaties. It recommends Noem, legislative leaders and tribal leaders meet to come to a resolution.

May 12: Noem holds off on her threat to sue the tribes, saying instead she would like to work out an agreement. Noem sends Frazier and Bear Runner letters explaining her three-part plan. She seeks to limit checkpoints to BIA and tribal roads.

May 13: Frazier responds to Noem in a brief letter that the tribe would consider her request. He and Bear Runner maintain publicly that their tribes' sovereignty and treaty rights allow them to operate checkpoints anywhere on their land.

A Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe public health checkpoint. (Photo by Alaina Beautiful Bald Eagle, West River Eagle)

May 14: The Pennington County Democratic Party issues a letter of support to Bear Runner and the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

May 19: Frazier appears on Indian Country Today’s broadcast. On Facebook, he shares a brief daily coronavirus-related update that is broadcasted on KIPI-FM 93.5.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota issues a letter of support to both tribes.

May 20: Noem sends a letter to Trump and other federal officials asking them to get involved. She also dedicates a section of the state’s COVID-19 website to tribal checkpoint information.

May 21: Noem said her stance against tribes operating checkpoints on federal and state highways isn’t just about the response to the pandemic, but about setting precedent on tribes’ ability to shut down traffic in other situations, according to an Associated Press article about the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline.

May 26: A South Dakota man faces charges for allegedly disregarding instructions after stopping at a Cheyenne River Sioux checkpoint, according to a KELO report. A hearing is set for July 20.

May 27: South Dakota’s three Republican congressional delegates ask Interior Secretary Bernhardt and Attorney General William Barr for guidance on tribal checkpoints. There has been no word on a response.

Indian Country Today will continue to follow this story.

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter - @daltonwalker

