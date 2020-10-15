Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes report woman mauled by dogs

The Associated Press

FORT HALL, Idaho (AP) — Tribal officials in Idaho say a 60-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by a pack of loose dogs on reservation land over the weekend.  

Officials with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to an emergency call Sunday at 10:30 p.m. where they found the woman lying along Ross Fork Road, the Idaho State Journal reported. She is not a tribal member.

Authorities say emergency responders treated her serious wounds at the scene before she was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center where hospital staff said she had received 2 pints of blood and underwent surgery.

Hospital officials confirmed Tuesday that the woman was flown to the University of Utah for further treatment and remained in intensive care.

The Tribes did not identify the woman because of challenges in notifying next of kin.

Tribe officials said in a press release that the Fort Hall Fish and Game Department captured and euthanized seven of the dogs. The release also noted an animal ordinance that was passed in 2017.

"We are doing everything possible to make sure this won't happen again, and we offer prayers of healing to this lady," Tribal Council Chairman Devon Boyer said. "Our reservation has been an illegal drop off of unwanted animals for years including horses, cats, emu and others. We want the outside community to know that we do have an ordinance and will enforce to the fullest to keep our community safe from these types of vicious attacks."

The Bannock County sheriff's office is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Donald Trump Jr. to host Native coalition launch

The campaign event is set to take place Thursday in Williams, Arizona

Mary Annette Pember

by

apachetears2020

Judge: Triple killing occurred on tribal land

The case of death row inmate Shaun Michael Bosse now returns to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals

The Associated Press

Call for investigation into border wall dispute

‘The use of tear gas on O’odham and fellow American citizens exercising their sacred constitutional right to protest is utterly appalling’

The Associated Press

Kevin Killer leads in Oglala presidential primary

Final results from the council primaries are expected Friday; general election is Nov. 3

Mary Annette Pember

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we’re following on Oct. 14, 2020: Native Americans for Trump coalition forms, next Supreme Court appointment impacts tribes, high court halts census, and more

Indian Country Today

by

Eira

'Parched' exhibit explores H20 in US Southwest

Artists take a deep dive into drought, flash floods and 'Water is Life' in a new Flagstaff, Arizona, show

Sandra Hale Schulman

Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan

Updated: The campaign’s plan for tribal nations, released Thursday, outlines goals to uphold federal trust responsibilities #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

David Noor

Court weighs Navajo bid to extend vote count

Three-judge panel heard arguments Tuesday, asked questions about how an extension would work #NativeVote20

The Associated Press

Nathan Apodaca: Everyone’s new cousin

Nathan Apodaca, Northern Arapaho, talks to Indian Country Today about his newfound fame and message to Indigenous communities

Aliyah Chavez

by

wakanda920

True story of survival in the Arctic

Corrected: New short film celebrates 1920s Inupiaq castaway and her ‘unfettered strength in the face of impossible odds’

Joaqlin Estus