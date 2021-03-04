She will likely be confirmed. But when?

Aliyah Chavez

With crucial support from Sens. Joe Manchin and Susan Collins, Rep. Deb Haaland is very likely to become the next Interior secretary. This ultimately would make her the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency in history.

But the question on many minds is when she could officially be confirmed by the Senate in order to take office.

Political expert Holly Cook Macarro, Red Lake Band of Ojibwe, joined Indian Country Today’s newscast to discuss factors at play that will likely affect her confirmation date.

Macarro has more than 20 years of advocating for tribes in Congress, and is a partner at Spirit Rock Consulting.

A major factor for Haaland’s confirmation date is the COVID relief bill currently being negotiated by the House and Senate before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to provide vital relief for Americans.

The relief bill includes more than $31.2 billion for Indian Country including $20 billion for tribal governments, and other tens of billions for the Indian Health Service, Native education programs and tribal housing.

The last version of the relief bill passed in the House on Saturday with 219 votes, barely beating the 218 vote majority.

With Haaland still serving as a Democratic representative from New Mexico, her House vote is crucial in any vote on this bill.

“There is, what I understand to be, an agreement or an understanding that Congresswoman Haaland will not be confirmed before she is able to cast that vote in the House,” Macarro said.

Here’s what happens next:

Thursday the Energy Senate Committee will host a business meeting to decide how to move Haaland’s nomination forward. Many expect an easy ride, with a majority of Senators on the committee to vote to “favorably” process her nomination.

This is a formal process to get Haaland’s nomination to be voted on by the full Senate.

Senate Energy committee business meeting:

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.

Macarro says supporters hope that both Democratic and Republicans senators vote to support Haaland’s nomination, giving her a bipartisan backing.

At Thursday’s business meeting, Macarro expects Republicans on the Energy committee to vote along party lines, likely resulting in many Republicans opposing her nomination.

One senator to watch Thursday is Lisa Murkowski.

“Murkowski is the only Republican that is undeclared,” Macarro said.

The Republican senator is from Alaska, a state with a large portion of Native voters — and she is up for reelection next year.

Some of Murkowski’s constituents have called for Haaland’s support on social media. One of those supporters is Princess Daazrhraii Johnson, Neets’aii Gwich’in.

“She is going to bring a fierce determination, a commitment to future generations, not just Indigenous people but all Americans. She’s the right person for this job and I’m just urging our Alaskan senators to please confirm her,” Johnson said on social media.

Other Republicans senators who serve large portions of Indian Country have stated they will oppose Haaland’s nomination, despite many of their constituents supporting Haaland’s nomination.

Sen. Steve Daines from Montana, a state with a 7 percent Native vote, has stated Haaland’s “racial views” would harm Montana’s way of life and will not vote to confirm her.

Similarly, James Lankford serves Oklahoma, a place with 11 percent of the Native vote. He too has said he will not vote to confirm Haaland. Lankford is up for reelection next year.

Both Sens. Daines and Lankford serve on the energy committee and will vote on her nomination Thursday.

Following Thursday’s vote, Haaland’s nomination will likely clear the energy committee and will be sent to the full Senate.

Macarro estimates Haaland’s vote in the full Senate could happen before the end of March, according to her article in Data for Progress. But that’s a best-case scenario.

The Senate takes a two-week break for Easter on March 26.

If Haaland’s vote does not happen before March 26, it will likely happen after April 12 when business is resumed.

On the same day her final Senate vote happens, Haaland will resign from her seat in Congress and be sworn in as the Interior secretary … then “we all cry tears of joy,” Macarro says.

