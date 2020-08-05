Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Sharice Davids: ‘The Native vote cannot be underestimated’

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (Photo: davids.house.gov)

Aliyah Chavez

The Democratic congresswoman, who is seeking a second term, talks to Indian Country Today about her priorities and campaigning in a pandemic. #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez
Indian Country Today

U.S Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas made history in 2018 when she was one of the first two Native women elected to Congress.

Two years later, she’s running again, and had faced a crowded field of Republican candidates. 

Davids, who represents Kansas’ 3rd district, ran unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

She will go up against Amanda Adkins, former chairwoman of the Kansas GOP, in the November general election. The Republican primary was a race between five candidates.

Davids told Indian Country Today that every Republican candidate who ran said they would vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, something she is opposed to.

(Related: All 4 Native candidates in Kansas win their primaries)

Davids says she has been campaigning through Zoom video calls and text and phone banking.

“The biggest thing and the most important thing to all of us has been making sure people are able to stay safe,” Davids said.

She estimates that many voters in Kansas have cast their ballots through advanced voting, a way to vote by mail. Her office has been helping constituents learn about voting by mail and finding where to drop off their ballots.

Much of Davids’ work in Congress has also included advocating for Indian Country.

In 2019, Davids presided over the House floor in a debate regarding amendments for the Violence Against Women’s Act.

The House passed an expanded version of the act including renewal of tribal provisions and new measures to improve data collection.

She has also advocated for increased participation of Native people in voting and running for office, something she believes will make a “huge impact” in 2020’s elections.

“The Native vote cannot be underestimated,” Davids said.

“We have the power to shift the dynamics of races, of the presidential and other races in states like Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota. There are so many places where the Native vote could literally shift the entire direction of a presidential campaign,” Davids said.

Davids has formally endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Earlier this month, Indian Country Today published a story titled, “Want to win? Consider 3 Native women for vice president.”

Davids said the idea of a Native woman as vice president excited her.

“We’re seeing a new age of Native people really taking the reins in our state legislatures and in our federal government. And I'm looking forward to when we have more Native women serving in the House with us, some in the Senate, and then obviously yes, at some point as our vice presidential and presidential nominees.”

ICT Phone Logo

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix Bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for August 6, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

News we're watching: DAPL oil to flow, Native candidates prevail in primaries, mental health presents challenges during COVID-19, protecting Lakota elders to preserve language, and more

Indian Country Today

by

Respectful

Perspective: Writer checks in on elders, finds hunger, neglect

A Navajo reporter recently visited several elderly people on the reservation and found them struggling through the pandemic. * This story was originally published by Searchlight New Mexico

S.R. Clahchischiligi

The pandemic is creating a mental health crisis

Native people use traditions and resilience to cope with increased mental health challenges

Mary Annette Pember

by

giuliajones32

Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator

Updated: Democrat Christina Haswood is one of more than a dozen Native candidates who prevailed in Tuesday’s primaries. #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

by

dhb69

Court: Dakota Access pipeline can keep running during review

Standing Rock Tribe Chairman Mike Faith says the tribe remains committed to its fight and looks forward to showing why the pipeline is 'too dangerous to operate'

The Associated Press

Reservation libraries provide internet lifeline

American Library Association virtual tour highlights need for broadband among tribal communities and central role libraries play in providing high-speed internet in underserved areas

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

News we’re talking about: President’s son opposes Alaska mine; millions of evictions expected; missing and murdered Indigenous women office opens in Rapid City, South Dakota; and more

Indian Country Today

Food is 'a living, breathing being'

Food insecurity amid COVID-19 prompts Native Americans to return to their roots

Cronkite News

Pebble Mine in Alaska: Key events

For decades, there has been controversy and heated debate surrounding the mine’s development

Meghan Sullivan

by

amania