Shane Morigeau appointed to state Senate seat

Shane Morigeau (Photo courtesy of Shane For Montana)

Election 2020

From the Montana state House to the state Senate, Morigeau is ‘excited to get to work’

Kolby KickingWoman
Indian Country Today

Despite losing his bid for Montana state auditor earlier this month, Shane Morigeau’s political career in the Treasure State continues on.

Earlier this week, the Missoula County Commission unanimously voted to appoint the Salish and Kootenai man to serve the remainder of state senator Nate McConnell’s term, who resigned shortly after the election to take care of his children, according to the Missoulian.

Morigeau will serve through Dec. 31, 2022 and was one of three candidates to be considered for the position.

Before his run for state auditor, Morigeau served two terms in the Montana state house of representatives and told the Associated Press he is no stranger to the state legislature in Helena.

“I’m excited to get to work and continue to strengthen relationships and do the work that people expect of us, to put the hyper-partisanship aside and focus on working on behalf of Montanans to create jobs and opportunity in the state,” he said.

With experience in his back pocket, Morigeau is sure to hit the ground running. In his previous role as a state house representative, he worked on Medicaid expansion and tribal water compacts.

Keeping Morigeau in the state legislature also preserves Montana’s unique makeup of its legislative body. In the most recent session, it had a record number of Native legislators, although that number is sure to drop after a few lost their election races.

Regardless, in a previous interview with Indian Country Today, Morigeau said he is going to work on behalf of all Montanans.

“When all of our communities are doing better in Montana, Montana is doing better,” Morigeau said. The “economy is doing better; the health of people across the state is better … and I want to see our state and the people in the state do better as well.”

Should he decide to, Morigeau can run for the state senate seat in the 2022 election and serve a full four-year term if he wins.

ICT smartphone logo

Kolby KickingWoman, Blackfeet/A'aniih is a reporter/producer for Indian Country Today. He is from the great state of Montana and currently reports for the Washington Bureau. For hot sports takes and too many Lakers tweets, follow him on Twitter - @KDKW_406. Email - kkickingwoman@indiancountrytoday.com

