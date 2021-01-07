Indian Country Today
Senate rejects challenge to Biden Arizona win

In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. (Senate Television via AP)

The Associated Press

The move guarantees the election result will stand

WASHINGTON — The Senate has overwhelmingly turned aside a challenge to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, guaranteeing the result will stand.

The objection to the results in Arizona  spearheaded by Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Ted Cruz  was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night. 

All votes in favor came from Republicans, but after violent protesters mobbed the Capitol earlier Wednesday a number of GOP senators who had planned to support the objection reversed course.

The Republicans raised the objection based on false claims pushed by President Donald Trump and others of issues with the vote in Arizona, which were repeatedly dismissed in Arizona’s courts and by the state’s election officials.

Angry supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. 

Congress returned later Wednesday to resume their proceedings after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement.

Meanwhile, police arrested 30 people for violating a curfew imposed in Washington, D.C., after rioters stormed the Capitol.

Officials say the 30 people were arrested Wednesday evening after being found on the streets after the 6 p.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department said 15 other people had been arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday in various protest-related arrests on an array of charges, including weapons possession and assault.

Fire officials also took 13 people to area hospitals on Wednesday from protest-related injuries.

