Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Search warrants served on Navajo Nation amid hemp crackdown

The Associated Press

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — A team of federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers on Monday served search warrants on the Navajo Nation near Shiprock, where the tribe has been cracking down on illegal hemp farm operations.  

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the warrants were sealed and he could not provide any details. He said only that the warrants stemmed from an ongoing investigation.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez tweeted Monday that tribal police were assisting in a multiagency operation and that there was no threat to the community. He said more information would be released later.

In October, more than a dozen people were arrested on drug charges at a motel in the area. Authorities alleged the suspects were trimming marijuana plants in multiple motel rooms as marijuana was being stored in other rooms. Investigators were trying to determine whether the suspects were tied to the hemp operations.

The Navajo Nation just weeks ago sued nearly three dozen people, accusing them of illegally growing hemp or marijuana on the reservation. The lawsuit claims that the operations are contaminating the tribe's water, land and other natural resources. It was the second such lawsuit the tribe's Department of Justice has filed this year.

The tribe does not have a regulatory system for industrial hemp on the vast reservation that spans parts of Utah, New Mexico and Arizona.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Navajo Nation reports 124 more virus cases

In all, the tribe has reported more than 12,000 known cases and 593 deaths since the pandemic began

The Associated Press

White House Tribal Nations Conference to return

President-elect Joe Biden's administration vows to ‘immediately reinstate’ the meeting  #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Stories we’re following on Nov. 9, 2020: Navajo president lays out expectations for Biden-Harris administration, Alaska Native becomes San Diego mayor, TV channels add programming on Native Americans, and much more

Indian Country Today

$144M proposed for those in Arizona hurt by coal closures

'It’s only right for some of that prosperity to come back to us'

The Associated Press

Assembling an inclusive Biden cabinet

Native leaders from wide-ranging fields could be candidates for President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet *Story updated

Election 2020

Indian Country Today election coverage

Updated: Results from Election Day and #NativeVote20 impact

Indian Country Today

'This isn't over'

Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat

The Associated Press

by

Injeun

President-elect: 'A victory for the people'

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect speak to supporters

The Associated Press

Joe Biden wins; will be 46th president

Updated: Pennsylvania call puts the former Vice President over the top with 273 electoral votes

The Associated Press

Native candidates score in legislative, other bids

Updated with latest results: Tribal citizens achieve milestones in races for legislatures, county office, state Supreme Court  #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

caniscandida