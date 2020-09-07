School reexamines Native American mascot, imagery

Petitions: 3,600 for, 1,700 against removing Indigenous mascot, imagery

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire high school is reexamining its Native American imagery and mascot, starting with the removal of decorative feathers on its website.

The “W" on the Winnacunnet High School website in Hampton once featured the feathers.

Superintendent William Lupini tells Seacoastonline.com that administrators are now preparing to work with students and community members on re-examining the mascot. The Warrior mascot has been illustrated with symbols ranging from Native American arrows and feathers to a statue of an Indigenous person with a headdress.

The thinking follows a petition from school alumni Corina Chao and Mary Casey, who collected more than 3,600 signatures calling for Native symbolism to be removed from the school. Their petition led to a debate in town about whether the mascot is an insult or a tribute to Native Americans. A counter petition collected more than 1,700 signatures.

Selectman Rusty Bridle said the push to remove the Native American imagery is going “too far” and he believes the mascot gives honor to Native American people.

