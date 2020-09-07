Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

School reexamines Native American mascot, imagery

(Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)

The Associated Press

Petitions: 3,600  for, 1,700 against removing Indigenous mascot, imagery

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire high school is reexamining its Native American imagery and mascot, starting with the removal of decorative feathers on its website.

The “W" on the Winnacunnet High School website in Hampton once featured the feathers.

Superintendent William Lupini tells Seacoastonline.com that administrators are now preparing to work with students and community members on re-examining the mascot. The Warrior mascot has been illustrated with symbols ranging from Native American arrows and feathers to a statue of an Indigenous person with a headdress.

The thinking follows a petition from school alumni Corina Chao and Mary Casey, who collected more than 3,600 signatures calling for Native symbolism to be removed from the school. Their petition led to a debate in town about whether the mascot is an insult or a tribute to Native Americans. A counter petition collected more than 1,700 signatures.

Selectman Rusty Bridle said the push to remove the Native American imagery is going “too far” and he believes the mascot gives honor to Native American people.

ICT Phone Logo

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Soldier’s death leaves family asking ‘why, why, why?’

Pvt. Corlton L. Chee wanted the best for his boys and fiancée

Indian Country Today

by

Kathy77

Navajo casinos join effort to boost census participation

Navajo Gaming to host drive-through, other events, as tribe sues to extend deadline

The Associated Press

Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians to receive funds for community center

USDA investing in critical rural services in Maine

Indian Country Today

Sharing language with the world

Wonder Woman star Brave Rock partners with elder Sheldon First Rider and Red Iron Labs to create a multimedia approach to revive the Blackfoot language

Vincent Schilling

Pascua Yaqui Tribe renews voting site push

'It’s unfortunate that we have to continue to fight … over our right to vote in this day and age'

Cronkite News

Friendship between Ireland, tribes lives on

Updated: The Ireland Lacrosse team’s decision to make way for the Iroquois Nationals in a major tournament is the latest in a series of gestures between the European country and U.S. tribes

Dalton Walker

by

Snowtiger13

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of September 5, 2020

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Arrest made in Gila River woman’s 1987 killing

New evidence in the cold case led police to a 52-year-old Phoenix man

Dalton Walker

Virtual talking circle as a precedent; showcasing Native women

The meeting organized by the Biden-Harris campaign highlights the importance of the Native vote in the upcoming presidential election

Mary Annette Pember

Early Census deadline ‘feels like an attack’

Navajo Nation, Gila River suing U.S. Census Bureau because early deadline will make a complete count impossible

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye