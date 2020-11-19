Rocking Our World

Indian Country Today
Letter from the Indian Country Today President

Dear Friends,

It's midway through “Rock Your Mocs” week and I have reasons to celebrate.

I am thrilled to share that Indian Country Today has been selected to receive an additional $7,000 in matching funds from NewsMatch for our dedication to serving Indigenous communities across Native America. That’s in addition to the $11,500 match we announced previously. This unexpected bonus was made possible with support from the Facebook Journalism Project, Democracy Fund, and the Walton Family Foundation, and we are grateful for their support.

What that means is your donation to Indian Country Today will double. Your contribution of $100 would come back to us as $200 and would help us reach our November “Native American Heritage Month” goal of $50,000. Reaching that goal will help us continue to bring you the best coverage of Indigenous issues, written and produced by and for Indigenous people.

In celebration of this boost of NewsMatch funds, I am wearing the Ho-Chunk-style moccasins given to me by my late sister Helene Lincoln. She often reminded me about the bold steps our ancestors took to get us where we are today, and to take pride in who we are as Indigenous people. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Indian Country Today’s strong supporters this week than to rock my mocs.

Thank you for believing in us and our mission.

Karen Lincoln Michel
President
Indian Country Today

Alaska tribal health groups brace for COVID surge

‘We may be forced to make difficult choices when it comes to … allocating scarce patient care resources’

Joaqlin Estus

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

Stories we're following on Nov. 19, 2020: Salish and Kootenai man appointed to Montana state Senate, new Oglala president faces challenges, battling our erasure in voting data, and much more

Indian Country Today

First tribal nation congressional delegate outlines goals

Kimberly Teehee, Cherokee, says her top priorities all have to do with funding, both immediate and long-term

Joaqlin Estus

‘Challenging our erasure in voting data’

One of the biggest problems for traditional researchers is their inability to find Native peoples in the first place, said Crystal Echo Hawk of IllumiNative

Election 2020

by

WSullivan

Shane Morigeau appointed to state Senate seat

From the Montana state House to the state Senate, Morigeau is ‘excited to get to work’

Election 2020

New Oglala president talks COVID, long winter

Longtime South Dakota state legislator Kevin Killer and other newly elected leaders face challenging times ahead

Mary Annette Pember

Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance

Biden said he was preparing to inherit 'a divided country and a world in disarray'

Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we're following for Wednesday, Nov. 18,2020: Native leaders watching Affordable Care Act case closely, groups sue over drilling in National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, historic Steward Indian School museum wins grants, and much more.

Indian Country Today

An Inupiaq candidate will head to Alaska’s House – but which one?

Results are still pending in House District 40, where two Alaska Natives are facing off for an open seat  #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Minnesota National Guard sent to help tribe

The help comes as Minnesota and other Midwest states have seen an increase in positive cases

Dalton Walker