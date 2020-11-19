Rocking Our World

Letter from the Indian Country Today President

Dear Friends,

It's midway through “Rock Your Mocs” week and I have reasons to celebrate.

I am thrilled to share that Indian Country Today has been selected to receive an additional $7,000 in matching funds from NewsMatch for our dedication to serving Indigenous communities across Native America. That’s in addition to the $11,500 match we announced previously. This unexpected bonus was made possible with support from the Facebook Journalism Project, Democracy Fund, and the Walton Family Foundation, and we are grateful for their support.

What that means is your donation to Indian Country Today will double. Your contribution of $100 would come back to us as $200 and would help us reach our November “Native American Heritage Month” goal of $50,000. Reaching that goal will help us continue to bring you the best coverage of Indigenous issues, written and produced by and for Indigenous people.

In celebration of this boost of NewsMatch funds, I am wearing the Ho-Chunk-style moccasins given to me by my late sister Helene Lincoln. She often reminded me about the bold steps our ancestors took to get us where we are today, and to take pride in who we are as Indigenous people. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Indian Country Today’s strong supporters this week than to rock my mocs.

Thank you for believing in us and our mission.

Karen Lincoln Michel

President

Indian Country Today