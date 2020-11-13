Indian Country Today
Rock Your Mocs 2020 kicks off Sunday

Rock Your Mocs 2020 (Photo by Tomás Karmelo Amaya)(Photo by Tomás Karmelo Amaya)

Indian Country Today

Will you participate? Tag Indian Country Today; we will reshare photos all week!

Indian Country Today

“Rock Your Mocs” is the social media event encouraging individuals to wear their moccasins as a way to celebrate Indigeneity during Native American Heritage Month.

While health officials strongly recommend staying home, the campaign encourages individuals to wear their mocs around the house.

This year’s event kicks off Sunday and continues through the week.

Organizers encourage those wishing to participate to wear their moccasins and take a picture, then post it to social media with a hashtag, a caption or a story. Official event hashtags include #RockYourMocs and #RockYourMocs2020.

“Rock Your Mocs” started as a single day in 2011, created by Jessica Jaylyn Atsye, Laguna Pueblo, who was 19 at the time. Since then, the worldwide event has grown dramatically and now spans a week. It is currently produced by Melissa Sanchez, Acoma and Laguna Pueblo.

Individuals are also encouraged to participate by wearing a turquoise awareness ribbon or a T-shirt showcasing their background during Native American Heritage Month.

Will you participate in this year’s “Rock Your Mocs” event? Tag Indian Country Today in your post. We will reshare photos on our social media pages throughout the week.

Twitter: @IndianCountry
Instagram: @IndianCountryToday

