Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Report: Canadian Football League team to change controversial mascot

In this Nov. 17 photo, Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws the ball toward wide receiver Greg Ellingson (82) during first-half CFL East Final football game action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ontario. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Dalton Walker

The news of the potential change comes the same week that the Washington NFL franchise announced it was retiring its name and logo

Dalton Walker
Indian Country Today

The Canadian Football League team in Alberta known for its controversial mascot appears to be shifting directions on a name change.

The Edmonton football franchise has made an “internal decision” to change its nickname, according to a TSN report. Earlier this month, the franchise announced it was keeping the name following an "extensive yearlong formal research and engagement program with Inuit leaders and community members across Canada,” according to The Associated Press.

The change could come as soon as next week, and the shift is related to league sponsors wanting a name change, according to TSN.

The news of the potential change comes the same week the Washington NFL franchise announced it was retiring its racist name and logo and as other professional sports franchises with stereotypical Native mascot imagery remain pressured to change.

(Related article: Washington NFL team kicks out R-word)

Retired NHL player Jordin Tootoo, Inuk, said he does not object to the team’s name.

“This does not mean they should keep the name,” he said in a July 8 statement. “But, I think the discussion should be around how the Inuk people feel about it. Some might feel pride. Some might feel hurt. Either way, that is the group that should be consulted.”

The football franchise was founded in 1949.

In a tweet, IllumiNative Executive Director Cystal EchoHawk said, “Another one down!!! Who’s next?! #TheTimeIsNow #ChangeTheName #NotYourMascot.”

The nonprofit IllumiNative is against all Native mascot imagery.

(Related article: ‘Today, we celebrate; tomorrow our fight continues’)

ICT Phone Logo

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter - @daltonwalker

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Groups rally for Massachusetts mascot ban, state seal change

The North American Indian Center of Boston, the United American Indians of New England and other groups organized the Statehouse demonstration to call for passage of three bills

The Associated Press

Oklahoma reaches jurisdiction agreement with five tribes

Both sides agree any proposed legislation should recognize tribal sovereignty and the respective tribal boundaries outlined in their treaties with the federal government

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

A look at the headlines around Indian Country on July 16, 2020

Indian Country Today

Three Affiliated Tribes sue over minerals ruling

Lawsuit says the Interior Department is trying to illegally take part of the Fort Berthold reservation ceded to the tribe before statehood

The Associated Press

by

Indiangirl

Tribal nations fight ruling giving relief money to Alaska Native corporations

The U.S. Treasury Department and the tribal nations disagree over which entities Congress intended to be eligible for the funds

The Associated Press

Alaska city to relocate Russian colonist statue

A resolution condemns Alexander Baranov's actions toward Alaska Natives, including 'directly overseeing enslavement' of Tlingit and Aleut people

The Associated Press

Returning an Olympic win to Jim Thorpe

New petition seeks to have International Olympic Committee correct record books

Kolby KickingWoman

by

samwil

Connecticut casinos report strong revenues after reopening

'All things considered, it was a solid month'

The Associated Press

Washington, take note: Mascot choices abound

As NFL franchise seeks new name, existing sports teams show it’s possible to embrace even the quirkiest characters

Aliyah Chavez

by

Sesto

Federal courts to try man for woman's murder in the Cherokee Nation

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores: 'In this case and others that may now fall under federal jurisdiction, the U.S. Attorney's Office will uphold its trust responsibility in the public safety arena'

The Associated Press