Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Quinault Indian Nation closes to visitors amid COVID-19 rise

(Photo: Quinault Indian Nation)

The Associated Press

'We decided immediate and major steps are needed to protect the health and safety of our families and neighbors'

TAHOLAH, Wash. (AP) — The Quinault Indian Nation is now closed to visitors in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases among households on the reservation. 

The tribe's government announced the shutdown Saturday, KOMO-TV reports.

The Quinault Indian Nation reported its first positive COVID-19 case last week, which required some households to enter a 14-day quarantine, according to tribal officials. 

The closure will be in effect through at least Sept. 6 to ensure infections do not spread.

"With recent positive tests of some members of QIN households in the first days of quarantine, we decided immediate and major steps are needed to protect the health and safety of our families and neighbors," said Quinault Indian Nation Vice President Tyson Johnston.

"We are asking all reservation residents to stay home and travel only for essential needs such as food, medicine and medical attention."

During the closure, all government operations will shut down except for essential services like meal delivery, medication fulfillment, urgent medical care, COVID-19 test, police, and fire services.

Access to the Quinault Indian Reservation will be restricted to village residents, Quinault tribal members and essential government employees.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall

'This is the most important election in the history of our country'

The Associated Press

Death penalty: 'Eye for an eye' or precedent that gives the US government the final say

Big picture is complicated because tribes are supposed to weigh in on a death penalty decision; nearly all have opted out from the process

Felicia Fonseca, AP Writer

Native colleges take mixed approach to fall semester

Some schools are sticking to online-only instruction, while others will employ a blend of virtual and on-campus classes

Eddie Chuculate

Shannon Shaw Duty: 'Quarantine adventures'

Perspective: The editor of Osage News tested positive for the novel coronavirus and continues to share her experience, this is day 9

Shannon Shaw Duty

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Stories we're talking about: Black Hills treaty defenders, Oklahoma and North Carolina casinos, Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s voting site and more

Indian Country Today

Shannon Shaw Duty: 'Quarantine adventures'

Perspective: The editor of Osage News tested positive for the novel coronavirus and continues to share her experience, this is day 8

Shannon Shaw Duty

by

billclinton

It's now Donald Trump and the Republicans' turn

Trump campaign announces Sunday that Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer will speak Tuesday

Kolby KickingWoman

Author Marcie Rendon receives $50,000 McKnight award

The White Earth Nation writer and community arts activist is the first Native American woman to win the foundation's Distinguished Artist Award

Sandra Hale Schulman

Infection rates at least 3.5 times higher for Native Americans; young especially at risk

CDC COVID-19 Response Team and other researchers analyzed 9,000 laboratory-confirmed cases from 23 states between Jan. 22 and July 3

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Shannon Shaw Duty: 'Quarantine adventures'

Perspective: The editor of Osage News tested positive for the novel coronavirus and continues to share her experience, this is day 7

Shannon Shaw Duty