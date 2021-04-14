Quechan mom needs help finding missing daughter

Darnella Melancon is asking people to assist in locating her daughter Angela Morrissey, a 23-year-old Native American mother of two

Darnella Melancon recently traveled to Miami from her home in Yuma, Arizona to search for her 23-year-old daughter, Angela Morrisey. Morrisey disappeared last month when vacationing in Florida with her boyfriend.

Melancon says she had been texting with her daughter daily, but messaging with her daughter, mother of two young children, stopped Sunday after her disappearance on March 28.

Miami investigators say Morrisey was with her boyfriend, Amir El-Badry, at the Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami, when she suddenly went missing.

Angela Morrisey missing poster submitted by the Miami Police Department.

According to Morrisey’s boyfriend, the two were waiting in line for a boat tour, when Morrisey went to the bathroom. El-Badry said she never returned from the bathroom. She hasn’t been seen since.

At a Miami Police Department press conference, Melancon said, “My daughter has almost been missing two weeks," and asked anyone watching to call the authorities if they saw anything that could be helpful.

She appealed to her daughter during the conference, “Angela, I love you, I have come to Miami to find you and to get you back home with us ... everyone's missing you. We're all worried about you. No one has heard from you. We need you to contact us, reach out, do something … let us know you're okay.”

Assistant Police Chief Armando Aguilar said investigators in the department’s missing person’s unit had been “working around the clock” since Morrissey was last seen.

Aguilar stated that he did not know if Morrisey was in any “imminent danger,” but that it was “just as important to us regardless to make sure that we do find her, and we can let her family [and] let her mother know that she's fine.”

Aguilar said Morrisey was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, white shoes, wearing eyeglasses and was carrying a big pink backpack and a white plastic bag.”

Aguilar told reporters that he had interviewed El-Badry as well as traveled with him to the marketplace. He says El-Badry’s comments were corroborated by other evidence, thus El-Badry was not a suspect.

Aguilar also confirmed that El-Badry had gone on the boat ride by himself, and Morrisey had left with two other people. Aguilar says that at the gas station, Morrisey did not appear to be in any distress. He did say that she had lost her cell phone which had been recovered at one of the Miami Marketplace stores.

“Even though we don’t have any evidence that she is in imminent danger, we are treating this as a very important [unintelligible] missing persons case,” said Aguilar.

On April 9, police released footage of Angela Morrisey at a Marathon gas station in Hialeah. The footage was reportedly from the evening after Morrisey was reported missing.

Melancon told Indian Country Today that she has heard something about an unidentified man. She also said something was off about her gait in the video footage.

The Miami Police Department did not offer comments via email but did provide the video surveillance footage from the Marathon gas station, the press conference post on Facebook as well as a missing person poster.

Miami police has asked that if anyone has information to contact the tip line at (305) 603-6300.